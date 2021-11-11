Aquinas gains valuable experience after run to district final

The 2021 softball season was historic for Aquinas Catholic, ending in the first-ever district final in program history.

The Monarchs went 15-15, a five-win improvement from last season that ended with a loss to eventual state runner-up Yutan/Mead in the Class C-4 district final.

Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan said the team achieved its goal for a variety of seasons.

"I told the girls if we do get to a district championship, then we should change our goal to the state tournament," Gahan said. "That didn't work out, but overall it was a good season and met expectations in terms of wins and losses and getting into a district final."

The Monarchs faced a challenging schedule that included six of the eight Class C state qualifiers. They faced Yutan/Mead three times, Class C champion Wahoo Neumann twice, Hastings St. Cecilia twice and West Point GACC.

Another goal of Gahan's was to earn a marquee win, and that came on Sept. 16 as the Monarchs defeated state qualifier Kearney Catholic 7-6.

"That was a good win and we had some other good wins, but overall I was pretty pleased," he said. "I think we met a lot of our goals, and the team met expectations."

Aquinas, which finished ranked No. 10 in the final Lincoln Journal Star Class C ratings, saw contributions from every player on a roster of just 11.

Claire Wisnieski led the Monarchs' offense with a .446 average and five home runs. The junior was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class C All-State Second Team. Half of her hits went for extra bases.

"Claire (Wisnieski) was by far our best hitter," Gahan said. "She's a hitter that a lot of teams feared and would try to work around with good reason because she's explosive. A really good, solid hitter.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky was named all-state for the second straight season as she earned honorable mention. While she didn't replicate the season she had last year, Bohuslavsky was still a productive hitter in the Aquinas lineup.

"Jordyn (Bohuslavsky) started slow and then kind of picked it up middle of the season and started hitting better and started hitting the ball harder," Gahan said. "Her home run numbers were down quite a bit from last year, but I think that just kind of happens sometimes. She's got two more good years for us."

Veronica Reimers was another Monarch who hit over .400. She recorded a .409 batting average with five home runs. Reimers was the third Monarch to be named Class C Honorable Mention.

"Veronica started really hot and was batting upwards of .580 the first couple of weeks and then kind of cooled off and still ended up just over .400, so she had a good season as well," Gahan said. "She's a girl we've got to get on base because she's always a base-stealing threat, and if we can get the runner on, get her over, that's a good thing for the team."

Brooklyn Stutzman tossed the most innings for the Monarchs. As a freshman, Gahan said he was proud and pleased with the way she performed.

"She (Stutzman) came in as a freshman and she grew a lot emotionally from the summer of 2020, where she played for me, to fast forward 14-15 months to August of 2021, she matured pretty significantly and did a really good job," he said. "A good start for her career. I think she'll only get better. With some maturity and some more experience, the future looks pretty bright for her and four our team in general."

Of the 11 players on this year's squad, 10 will be back next season; Gretchen Kozisek was the only senior. Gahan said she brought a lot of energy and made a solid contribution to the team the last four years.

Heading into the next season, Gahan is excited about the talent of the incoming freshmen class and the added depth it's going to provide.

"There'll be more competition just within the team for playing time," he said. "That's what makes players and teams better is when you have somebody to compete against on your own team because it just makes everybody work harder, try a little harder and maybe focus a little bit better. It's going to be a good thing."

Gahan said reaching the district final was an important step for Aquinas. Now, the Monarchs know what it takes to get there as they look to take the next step and reach state.

"This is one thing I told them after that district final, 'Now we've been here. Look around and look what we got coming back, four seniors coming back returning.' Getting that experience is important," Gahan said. "You couple that with really working on the thing we really need to work on, specifically defense.

Offensively, we need to work on executing bunts better and getting those timely hits, getting hits with runners in scoring position to score runs. It was a good experience and hopefully something we can build on and maybe another step forward next year."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

