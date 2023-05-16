Aquinas Catholic hosted the District C-2 meet at Memorial Field in David City as the Monarchs competed for spots in the NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships. The top two individuals and the relay winners automatically qualified for Omaha.

The Monarch girls qualified four individuals and two relays as they finished as the district runner-up with 77 points. Wahoo Neumann won the district title with 133 points.

"I thought it went really well. I projected us third or second. I thought if we had a really good day we would have a good chance at getting runner-up," Aquinas girls head coach Tony Smith said. "The girls performed well. We had a couple wins come from some unexpected areas like a sixth place in the pole vault and fifth place in the shot put, so those little points there help out."

On the boys team, sophomore Bryant Stouffer qualified for his second straight state medal doubling his events from one to two. Senior Lucas Sellers and sophomore Garett Novacek will debut at Burke Stadium for the first time.

"The two were projected to get there. Garett (Novacek) was a hopeful to get there and he jumped really well at districts. Bryant's (Stouffer) been running real well. He's ran under 11 seconds three straight meets in the 100," Monarch boys head coach Ron Mimick said. "We hope he can score in the 100 and maybe score in the 200. Luke (Sellers) we're going to work this week to improve a little bit so he can run his fastest time he's ever run at state and maybe get to the finals."

Gianna and Miriam Frasher led the Aquinas girls with two individual events. Gianna won the district title in 3200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 8.88 seconds.

The junior placed second in the 1600 behind Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik with a time of 5:41.83.

"(Today) was a very good day. I really battled mentally, especially in the two mile," Gianna said. "My performance last year was very unsatisfactory so I was really hoping to make up for that this year in my performances."

Gianna trailed the leaders at the halfway point of the 3200. Gianna and Smith both said they were nervous a little bit, but she was able to kick it into gear in the second half of the race to win by about 12 seconds.

"I was kind of freaking out. I was like, 'Shoot, I'm in third and they only take two,'" Gianna said. "I was like every lap I need to get this time, catch up slowly and it did work and I won and I was very surprised and happy about that."

For the second straight, the Aquinas girls 3200 relay team punched their ticket to state. Miriam, Bianca Romshek, Lizzie Roh and Gianna posted a time of 10:19.22, finishing about 3 seconds behind Wahoo Neumann for gold.

The Monarchs earned their spot in Omaha as an additional qualifier.

"It's very awesome. Some of them it's their only chance at state, so it's very important we get them there because it's such a fun group to run with," Gianna said. "We know what we can do. There's a lot more good teams at state this year, so we might not do as well but we've been there and have pushed hard and done really well, so we'll see what we can do and surprise ourselves."

Miriam qualified for state in both hurdle races for the first time after just qualifying in the 300 hurdles last year.

The sophomore finished as the district runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Miriam posted a 100 time of 15.68 seconds and a 300 time of 47.03 seconds.

"She's (Miriam) ran really well," Smith said. "It's her first year in high hurdles and to run it for the first time and qualify for state and got a decent shot at a medal, it's pretty impressive. She's been strong all year. She just kept getting better to better her times."

Ava Hilger secured her second straight ticket to state after placing fourth at districts with a time of 12.62 seconds. The top four placers Thursday all qualified for state.

Hilger will look to improve her positioning on the podium this week after placing eighth in the 100 finals after recording the third-fastest prelims time.

"I think she (Hilger) ran just a tad tight though her time was right there with her best. I think she set herself up well to maybe make a finals in the 100," Smith said. "Our district was probably the fastest district in the state as far as the number of kids qualifying. She's a senior. She learned a lot of things last year at state. It might pay off this week."

After the girls 400 relay was disqualified at districts due to a baton exchange mishap, the Monarchs redeemed themselves with a district title-winning time of 50.66 seconds.

Alongside freshman Lilly Collins and Hilger, seniors Jocelyn Stara and Veronica Reimers bookended the relay and will end their high school careers at Burke.

"I was so happy for Veronica Remiers. She's our anchor leg. She really blamed herself a lot last year for that and just so ecstatic for her," Smith said. "It takes all four of them obviously, but to get that last handoff in. I couldn't even watch it. I told her that, but I was so excited she was able to cross in the time they did."

Sydni Svoboda will compete at Burke for the first time as the freshman won the district title in the pole vault with a height of 9-2, a new personal record.

"That is awesome. Her (Svoboda) last five or six meets she got better. Each time she PR'd," Smith said. "She went from very first meet hardly being able to clear opening height at 5-6 to being our strongest and most consistent vaulter at the end of the year was really exciting for her."

Stouffer won district silver medals, finishing behind David City senior Caden Denker in both sprint events.

In the 100, Denker edged out Stouffer by 0.003 seconds with the sophomore crossing the line at 10.894 seconds. Stouffer crossed the line in the 200 in 22.89 seconds.

"It started off really hot and then it cooled down and then it started sprinkling a bit, so that definitely helped that it cooled down," Stouffer said. "I was a little tired from the heat, but I competed well and I think I did pretty good."

Stouffer said he exceeded his own expectations this season and that he made his biggest improvement in the 100.

Stouffer only ran the 200 and the 400 relay at state as a freshman last year. He placed 19th in the 200 with a time of 23.67 seconds.

"I think it just showed how the experience actually is and what to expect there," Stouffer said. "Hopefully get a few medals and place all the events."

Sellers, after battling injuries last season, qualified for the 110 hurdles with a runner-up time of 15.83 seconds. The senior clinched the final automatic spot by 0.06 seconds of Neumann's Henry Stuhr for his first trip to state.

"It was nice for him (Sellers) to get to state. Last year he was kind of hurt and a little bit off and on and just didn't have a chance to improve," Mimick said. "This year he had a little bit of a lull in the middle of the year and then came back really well."

Novacek set a personal record Thursday, completing a high jump of 6-3. He secured the final automatic qualifying spot over Neumann's Connor Schutt.

"He's (Novacek) jumped 5-10 and 6-foot every meet this year. He's been jumping really well," Mimick said. "He took a really good step going from 6 (feet) to 6-3. If he can get down to state and go 6-2 without a miss, there's a good chance he can score."

The NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships begin Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Novacek will compete in the high jump at 9:30 a.m. and Svoboda will compete in the pole vault at noon.

The 3200 relay will be the first running event at 1:30 p.m. with Gianna running in the 3200 final at 4:40 p.m. All other running events on Friday will be prelim events with the running finals taking place on Saturday.

Smith said the girls will be eyeing a top-10 finish at state this weekend.

"We just want to go down there and compete," Smith said. "Now that I look back at the season versus going into the season, I see Class C is a lot stronger than it was last year. I thought top 10 would be great, but top five would be a really good goal to get."