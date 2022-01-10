Aquinas girls fall to ranked foes

Aquinas girls basketball was coming off its first win of the season when a pair of ranked opponents came up on the schedule. The Monarchs were unable to keep the wins rolling in a 59-33 loss to Class C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh and C-1 No. 9 Pierce 64-24.

Aquinas fell to 1-10.with the defeats and face a busy week that includes Twin River, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lakeview.

Pierce 64, Aquinas 24: The Bluejays' three-point barrage was too much for Aquinas to overcome.

Pierce shot 10 for 15 from behind the arc, including seven three-pointers in the first half alone. That enabled the Bluejays to build a 35-10 lead in the second quarter.

Pierce finished the game with five players with at least seven points. The visitors also had 20 assists on 24 made field goals.

"I knew coming in that Pierce didn't have any glaring weaknesses. There's nothing they don't do well," Monarchs head coach Nate Wall said. "They shoot it well. They have large post players that post up well, but when one of their posts hit three threes in the first quarter, you know it's going to be a rough night for you."

Aquinas' leading score was Claire Wisnieski with eight points. Bianca Romshek pitched in with five and Jocelyn Stara had four.

Through 11 games, Aquinas has faced only two Class D-1 opponents. After Tuesday's game against Twin River, the Monarchs won't face another D-1 team until subdistricts.

Wall said the goal for his team is to just get better.

"We talked about it in the second half... just use this half to get better, so that we can peak at the right time and hopefully make some noise when it really matters in February," he said. "That's always our message every day is to get better every practice, get better every game, so that when it does matter the most, we'll be ready."

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33: Aquinas played one of its best quarters of the season when it led the seventh-ranked Patriots on Jan. 4 by two points after eight minutes.

However, Aquinas' turnovers changed the complexion of the game as Clarkson/Leigh outscored the Monarchs 18-2 in the second to lead 29-15 at halftime.

Aquinas committed 29 turnovers for the game as Chloe Hanel's double-double of 25 points and 10 steals carried the Patriots to victory.

Aquinas received 14 points from Jordyn Bohuslavsky, a career-high, to lead the team. Wisnieski contributed with eight and Stara ended with five.

