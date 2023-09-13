The Aquinas Catholic and East Butler girls teams each competed in the 2023 Bergan XC Invite on Sept. 7, with the two teams taking the top two spots.

The Monarch girls won the event and had three of the top four finishes with Gianna and Miriam Frasher taking first and second, respectively.

Gianna finished with a time of 22:11 and Miriam had a time of 22:47. Lydia Meysenburg finished fourth overall with a time of 24:10.

The East Butler girls were led by Malorie Spatz who placed eighth with a time of 25:08, Nevayla Hilton finished 10th after running a 25:09 and Reese Kozisek took 11th after finishing at the 25:56 mark.

The two schools' boys teams placed fourth and fifth in the meet with the Aquinas boys taking the higher spot.

Aquinas was led by Finley Zook and Timothy Duke who had top 10 finishes. Zook took eighth with a time of 21:07 and Duke finished ninth after a time of 21:24.

Ryan Hein was the third-best finish for the Monarchs after a time of 23:16 and a 21st-place finish.

Anthony Sesemann led East Butler with a 12th-place finish and had a time of 21:49.

Henry Weverka and Isaiah Coufal were the next highest finishes. Weverka had a time of 22:13 which was good for 14th and Coufal placed 17th with a time of 22:25.

Both Aquinas and East Butler will compete on Thursday. Aquinas will run at 4:30 p.m. in the Scotus Invite and the Tigers will compete 15 minutes later in the Fillmore Central Invite.

David City cross country

The David City cross country team competed in the Arlington Invite on Sept. 7.

The Scouts girls team placed fifth with freshman Brylee Wiedel leading the team with a 17th-place finish.

Wiedel finished with a time of 25:07.31, Jaelyn Dvorak placed 21st for the Scouts after running a time of 26:08.20.

Hannah Gangwish was the third-best Lady Scout on the day and finished 23rd with a time of 26:12.86.

The David City boys placed seventh as a team with Alex Thoendel and Brayden Johnson leading the charge. The two finished 28th and 29th with Thoendel having a time of 20:49.88 and Johnson finishing at 20:52.77.

Chase Campbell was the third-highest finish of the David City boys after placing 33rd. Campbell finished with a time of 21:52.31.

The David City cross country team will be back in action on Thursday for the Scotus Invite in Columbus at 4:30 p.m.