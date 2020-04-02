Aquinas girls track: Lacking depth, but not talent

Senior Gabrielle Oborny was the highest placer, winning a silver medal in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet, 2 inches.

The 3200-meter relay returns half of its team with junior Emma Sellers and junior Jadyn Siroky.

The 400-meter relay only returns one of its four legs from a team that placed fourth with senior Ella Hilger returning for her last year. Smith believes the relay will still be strong but will rely on some inexperience.

"I think we might be able to put together one of our best 400-meter relays," he said. "We're going to be young, but I think we could be really fast. I think we could contend for a high state placing there, and that's going to be a relay that will probably include two freshmen. We have two really nice freshmen for sprinters coming in - Ava Hilger and Jocelyn Stara."

Ella Hilger also placed third in the 400-meter dash finals and sixth in the 200.

Sellers, Siroky and Ella Hilger also all ran on the 1600 relay which placed seventh.