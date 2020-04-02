Aquinas girls track: Lacking depth, but not talent

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.
Aquinas girls track has been a fixture of Nebraska track and field for years.
The Monarchs finished fourth at state last year and were only seven points away from a team championship. Aquinas won the state championship in 2018, its fourth in program history.
This season will look a little different as Aquinas will struggle to fill every event and could see a drop in its standings as a team.
While the Monarchs might not contend for a team title, there are plenty of athletes set up for success.
"We lost a really good senior class last year, a big and solid senior class," head coach Tony Smith said. "So, in the grand scheme of things, maybe we won't be as strong as a team, but I think we're still going to be solid, and the strengths of our team are going to be our sprints."
Aquinas sent 11 girls to the state championships last year in Omaha and returns four of them.
Senior Gabrielle Oborny was the highest placer, winning a silver medal in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet, 2 inches.
The 3200-meter relay returns half of its team with junior Emma Sellers and junior Jadyn Siroky.
The 400-meter relay only returns one of its four legs from a team that placed fourth with senior Ella Hilger returning for her last year. Smith believes the relay will still be strong but will rely on some inexperience.
"I think we might be able to put together one of our best 400-meter relays," he said. "We're going to be young, but I think we could be really fast. I think we could contend for a high state placing there, and that's going to be a relay that will probably include two freshmen. We have two really nice freshmen for sprinters coming in - Ava Hilger and Jocelyn Stara."
Ella Hilger also placed third in the 400-meter dash finals and sixth in the 200.
Sellers, Siroky and Ella Hilger also all ran on the 1600 relay which placed seventh.
There are also some other returning athletes who didn't make it to state a year ago that seem poised to take a step.
Senior Isabel Coufal leads the throws, Madison Jelinek is a top triple jump performer but distance events, typically a strength, may be missing from the medal stand throughout the year.
"Where I'm lacking this year that I've never lacked before is kind of that middle distance and distance," Smith said. "I just don't have the numbers. I could shift some girls to possibly put together a decent 3200-meter relay, but probably not. I'm not sure I'll have a 3200-meter runner. Jadyn Siroky might bump up to the 1600 right at the end of the year."
Though Aquinas isn't exactly in rebuild mode, the Monarchs might rightly be characterized as reequipping. As athletes develop, Aquinas hopes to be back in position for state trophies again soon.
"We’re just not deep enough this year," Smith said. "I think we can end up having a lot of our regular season meets where we could be in the top two or three, a lot of times. In the last two years, we're almost undefeated in regular-season meets. I don’t think we're going to quite be there. It's just not quite deep enough."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
