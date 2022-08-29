Aquinas girls win East Butler Invite, David City's Keaton Kloke places fourth

Aquinas Catholic, David City and East Butler ran Thursday at Timber Point Lake in Brainard in the first meet of the season. The Monarchs won the girls team title with 17 points, finishing 11 points ahead of Palmyra. East Butler placed third.

Palmyra's Hailey Hentgen claimed gold with a time of 23 minutes, 5 seconds. Miriam and Gianna Frasher won silver and bronze, respectively. Miriam posted a time of 23:48 with Gianna finishing three second behind her sister.

Monarch senior Jocelyn Stara placed fifth with a time of 25:37. Lydia Meysenburg, in her first varsity meet, medaled with a seventh-place finish. She crossed the finish at 25:45.

Reese Kozisek, in her home meet, was the first Tiger to complete the race clocking in at 26:26, good for 11th. Malorie Spatz placed 14th at 28:09. East Butler's Haley Sebranek and Nevayla Hilton finished back-to-back in 17th and 18th.

Hannah Gangwish posted the fastest time for the Scouts, crossing the line in 16th at 28:21. As a team, the David City girls placed seventh.

The boys race was dominated by Palmyra as Drew Moyer, Gannon Hubbard and Chandler Berry were the top-three finishers. They all completed the race in under 21 minutes.

Keaton Kloke medaled with a fourth-place time of 21:28, leading to David City tying East Butler for third place with 81 points.

Aquinas' runners Isaiah Coufal and Timothy Duke left Brainard with medals, ending the race in 12th and 14th respectively. Coufal clocked in at 22:39 with Duke crossing the line at 23:03.

Reece Kocian was the first East Butler runner to complete the race with an 17th-place time of 23:41. Carson Borgman and Lane Bohac placed 19th and 20th, respectively.

All three teams will be back in action Thursday. David City will compete in the Schuyler Invite at 4:30 p.m. Aquinas will travel to Concordia University for the Seward Invite at 4:45 p.m. and East Butler will run at 5 p.m. at the West Point-Beemer.