Aquinas Golf: Maiden Voyage diverted

"The great thing about this year is that everything is new and these six golfers get a chance to show their talents," first-year head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "Tylen Jakub is the top golfer for us. He and his brother Jaylin have competed in junior tournaments."

"Again, since this is new, all of them have the potential to surprise," "Bradly, Hunter, Landon and Sam are all competing for spots three through five on the team. We talk about improving 1% each day. If we can do that, each day, we will be a stronger team."

Pokorny is in a similar situation as her golfers. Leading a golf team for the first time is a new challenge for the high school English teacher and senior class sponsor. For help, Pokorny reached out to Columbus High girls golf coach Anne Robertson, who's been leading Discoverer golf teams for more than two decades.

"Being new to this, we are learning as we go," Pokorny said. "Anne Robertson has been a huge help in showing me how to set up practices and how to help the guys prepare for the season.