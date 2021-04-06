Aquinas golf off to a strong start

After decades away, Aquinas Catholic was forced to wait a year to resurrect the golf program when COVID took away the 2020 season. After last week, opponents might have been hoping for another delay.

Aquinas won a triangular in its season-opening event then finished second in a five-team tournament. Jaylin and Tylen Jakub took turns taking the top spot in the individual standings and all five Monarch golfers shot nine-round totals below 50.

Aquinas won a triangular over Twin River and Lutheran High Northeast on March 29 with a total of 210 then was second to rival Scotus two days later 336-338.

Jaylin Jakub shot a 35, Tylen Jakub totaled 36, Noah Scott carded a 42, Bradley Daro put together a 43 and Brett Kobza had a 48. Aquinas was 54 shots better than Twin River. The Monarchs had four of the top five scores.

In the Aquinas Invite, Tylen Jakub won the tournament with a 74 while Jaylin shot an 80. Scott scored a 91 and Daro a 93. Scotus and Aquinas were the class of the field. David City was 11 strokes back at 349, Twin River totaled 429 and Clarkson/Leigh put together a 430.

