Aquinas grinds out road playoff win

An extended drive late in the third quarter into the fourth gave Aquinas Catholic a 10-point lead and eventually sealed a 27-10 first-round playoff win on Friday at Norfolk Catholic. The night was a grind it out slugfest that only featured seven Monarch possessions.
Aquinas never trailed while beating a program it has faced three times in the last five postseasons. The Monarchs triumphed over the Knights 35-27 in the first round of the 2016 playoffs then lost 21-17 the next year.
The most recent win sends Aquinas to the quarterfinals for the 13th year in a row.
Senior Kyle Napier scored three touchdowns and junior Michael Andel picked up 140 rushing yards while Nolan Eller made 10 tackles and the defense forced two turnovers.
Aquinas drove down to inside the Norfolk Catholic 10 on its first drive but came away with nothing following penalties that pushed the offense out of scoring position. Napier then intercepted a pass and returned it 53 yards for the opening score.
He found the end zone again early in the fourth quarter on the deciding drive of the night and put it away for good on another touchdown run minutes later.
"We kind of controlled the line of scrimmage, not totally, but we were the little better team up front," coach Ron Mimick said. "We're a little older up front than they were."
Aquinas looked to be in business early when Andel found immediate success carrying the ball and the Monarchs picked up first downs. But flags inside the Norfolk Catholic 10 and quarterback sacks stalled the drive in its tracks. The Knights put together their own drive and generated three first downs when Napier stepped in front of a pass near midfield and went the other way on a pick-six.
The Knights answered in their next possession but but were halted just before the end zone when the Monarchs stopped a third down at their own 20. Norfolk Catholic converted for a 27-yard field goal.
Aquinas responded on a scoring drive capped by Caleb Thege on a 26-yard run to the end zone. The PAT was blocked, Norfolk Catholic drove and scored on a 4-yard pass and the teams went into the halftime with the Monarchs leading 13-10.
It remained that way until Aquinas went on a drive that lasted over eight minutes and covered 87 yards. Tough the Monarchs only had a three-point lead, they went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 38.
Napier finished it off on an 11-yard run, Brian Cech hit the PAT and Aquinas led 20-10. After a stop, the Monarchs ended any final Knight hopes on Napier's 16-yard touchdown run.
It might have been over earlier in the half had what looked to be a long touchdown run end in a touchback after a forced fumble forced the ball out of the back of the end zone. Regardless, Norfolk Catholic only drove past the Aquinas 50 once in the second half and was stopped on fourth down at the Monarch 40.
"It was a game that we didn't control, but we had the edge most of the game," Mimick said. "It was a game where we consistently moved the ball."
Napier carried it nine times for 60 yards while Thege had five touches and 42 yards. The defense held Norfolk Catholic to 110 yards rushing on 29 carries and 11 for 18 passing for 109 yards.
Behind Eller with 10 tackles was Keegan Lavicky with nine, Curtis Humlicek and Rowdy Truska with eight and Brett Kobza with seven. Rylan Chromy had two tackles for loss, Truska and Kobza had one and Sellers intercepted a Knights pass.
Mimick said Andel's success at over 5 yards per carry had to do with Norfolk Catholic's defensive formation. The Knights overplayed to the outside, leaving up a middle that Andel exploited over and over.
"We base blocked their guys more successfully than we though we would," he said. "They were sliding linebackers to the outside so we went inside."
Aquinas advances to a home game Friday night against second-seeded and unbeaten Ord. The Chanticleers defeated Wahoo Neumann 38-14 in the first round and have a 9-0 record.
Ord has scored at least 28 points in every game and only allowed 20 points once.
The Monarchs and Chanticleers haven't met at anytime in the last 16 years nor ever in the playoffs. Ord is looking for its first state title. The Chanticleers played in the 2018 C-1 title game, losing 49-7 to Aurora.
"They've got a nice football team. They've had a couple teams play them two within two touchdowns this year, that's it," Mimick said. "I think they're one of the best three teams in our class."
