Aquinas grinds out road playoff win

Aquinas looked to be in business early when Andel found immediate success carrying the ball and the Monarchs picked up first downs. But flags inside the Norfolk Catholic 10 and quarterback sacks stalled the drive in its tracks. The Knights put together their own drive and generated three first downs when Napier stepped in front of a pass near midfield and went the other way on a pick-six.

The Knights answered in their next possession but but were halted just before the end zone when the Monarchs stopped a third down at their own 20. Norfolk Catholic converted for a 27-yard field goal.

Aquinas responded on a scoring drive capped by Caleb Thege on a 26-yard run to the end zone. The PAT was blocked, Norfolk Catholic drove and scored on a 4-yard pass and the teams went into the halftime with the Monarchs leading 13-10.

It remained that way until Aquinas went on a drive that lasted over eight minutes and covered 87 yards. Tough the Monarchs only had a three-point lead, they went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 38.

Napier finished it off on an 11-yard run, Brian Cech hit the PAT and Aquinas led 20-10. After a stop, the Monarchs ended any final Knight hopes on Napier's 16-yard touchdown run.