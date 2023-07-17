Aquinas Catholic golfer Jaylin Jakub completed his high school golfing career in May with his third straight appearance at the NSAA Class C Boys Golf State Championship.

Jakub earned his third state medal, capping one of the most decorated careers in school history. His golfing career, however, isn't over yet. He signed to golf at the next level at Midland University.

"I'm really excited because my older brother goes there too, so we'll get to play on the same team again for a couple years so that'll be really fun," Jakub said. "I'm also excited to see how well I can stack up against college players."

A key component in signing at Midland, Jakub said, was his brother Tylen Jakub. His older brother just completed his sophomore season with the Warriors.

"He (Tylen) definitely showed me the ropes, showed me what I need to do to better myself for the game to get where I want to be," Jaylin said.

In his senior season, Jaylin captured medals in almost every tournament. He won three gold medals at Clarkson/Leigh, North Bend and Oakland-Craig. Jakub also finished as a conference and district runner-up.

At the state tournament in Columbus, Jaylin tied for the second-best first-round score of 77. During the final round, he battled early struggles and finished strong to earn a medal tying for 11th.

"In terms of his knowledge of the game, he's (Jaylin) been in many competitions since he was younger. He just has that competitive spirit. His ability to decide on shots, that experience is going to be very valuable to him," Monarchs head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "He has a great understanding of his skillset, which clubs he needs to use and I think at the college level, the coaches are going to be able to give him some input to him that's going to challenge his skillset and help him develop that even more."

Jaylin said the biggest growth he had during his golf career was controlling his emotions and staying focused on the golf course through the ups and downs.

"I used to be a hothead and I would get really angry when I hit bad shots and kind of freak out," Jaylin said. "Over the years, I've definitely learned how to control myself better."

In his junior season, Jaylin medaled in every tournament he competed in winning three golds, including the Centennial Conference title. He didn't place worse than eighth until state where he tied for 14th.

Alongside Tylen, they led the Monarchs to the state tournament as a team in 2021 in the school's first year back as a golf program. The team placed third finishing 18 strokes behind Wahoo Neumann and Scotus Central Catholic for the state title.

Jaylin led the team after he tied for fourth with a two-day score of 160.

"My high school career was good, but my state performances were under what I was hoping to do because I put myself in good positions on day one for two years at least and then I kind of didn't play as well as I would've liked on day two," Jaylin said. "Other than that, I would say I had a pretty successful high school career."

Pokorny described Jaylin's impact on the program as he helped get it off the ground.

"When you look at our golf records, Jaylin owns them all," Pokorny said. "When you look at low scores, low average, I think that it's going to take some special golf from someone else to break any of those. I foresee his name being in the record books at Aquinas for many, many years."

In preparation for his first college season, Jaylin's been competing on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour this summer. He currently sits seventh in the points standings after participating in seven tournaments.

Jaylin's best finish was second at Woodland Hills Golf Course on July 11, finishing two strokes back of first place. He also posted top-five finishes at Wayne Country Club on June 1 and at Beatrice Country Club on June 19.

"It definitely keeps me in competition. I'm really excited about the competition in college," Jaylin said. "Just trying to make the team will be a difficult task, but it should be a lot of fun."