Aquinas primed for a title; Columbus trophy chances slip away; 10 area wrestlers in gold medal matches

OMAHA - Barring a Lazarus-like comeback from Central City, Aquinas Catholic will win its fifth state wrestling title on Saturday afternoon when gold medals are handed out at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Aquinas put itself in position for a memorable finish thanks to a 4-1 performance in Friday night's semifinals. Jakob Kavan (120 pounds), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (145) and Michael Andel (182) all advanced to title matches and helped Aquinas build a 129-85.5 advantage in the team race.

The lead, 35.5 points over Central City, becomes insurmountable once any of those four finalists, or any of the three others on the consolation side, win a match. For Central City to overcome that separation, the Bison would have to have its three finalists win by pin and its two others in wrestlebacks go 2-0 also with pinfalls. Oh, and all seven remaining Monarchs would need to go 0-10.

In Class A, Millard South has a 160.5-130 lead on Lincoln East and five in the finals. The Patriots will win their fourth state title in a row while the Spartans are nearly destined for the runner-up trophy thanks to a perfect semifinal round. Lincoln East went 5-0 and shot up the standings past Columbus High.

The Discoverers were in second all alone following Friday's afternoon session when its consolation crew won seven matches and five of those with bonus points. A 1-3 showing in the semifinals ruined their hopes to earn a second runner-up trophy in the last four tournaments.

The one CHS winner was junior Adrian Bice (126)in his second title match following a loss as a freshman. He and the four Aquinas finalists are joined by Simon Schindler (126) and Tre' Daro (182) of David City, Levi Belina (170) and Jestin Bayer (182) of Howells-Dodge and Cameron Graham (160) of Cross County/Osceola.

Nickolite and Graham are seeking back-to-back titles while also completing a perfect season. Kavan, Vandenberg, Daro and Bayer were all runners-up last season. Schindler, Belina and Andel are gold-medal match newcomers.

Columbus High: The Discoverers said goodbye to Levi Cerny (113), Carter Braun (152), Levi Bloomquist (160) and Kasen Grape on Friday. Cerny, Braun and Grape came back from first round losses but missed the medal round.

Cerny and Grape won their second match but finished 1-2 overall. Braun won twice more, once thanks to a stalling call and a takedown in the last four seconds, but lost in the third round of consolations and was eliminated.

Rylee Iburg (170), a quarterfinal loser, won twice and will earn his first medal. Liam Blaser (195) has won three in a row since a loss in the first round and will also collect his first piece of state hardware.

Brenyn Delano (106), Blake Cerny (120) and Caydn Kucera (132) will try and bounce back from semifinal losses.

Bice squares off with Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East for gold. He owns a 2-0 record over Baustert this year behind a 10-2 major at the Flatwater Fracas and a pin for gold at the HAC championship.

Aquinas Catholic: A 6-4 loss to 220-pounder Reilly Miller prevented the Monarchs from a perfect 5-0 semifinal round. He plus Grady Romshek (106) and Zander Kavan (113) will be looking to finish as high as third.

David City: Tre' Daro improved to 40-2 and has made it all the way back to the title match after losing 12-1 at 170 a year ago. Standing in his way is Aquinas senior Michael Andel. Those two met at the Butler County Duals - a second-period pin for Daro - and at state duals - a 13-7 major in Daro's favor.

Wrestlers from David City and Aquinas have met just three times for a sate gold medal. Aquinas has won all three - twice in 2004 and once in 2005.

Brayden Johnson, Josh Spatz and Ethan Underwood are all in a line for a medal after winning in the consolation round.

Lakeview: Landon Ternus came up short in the semifinals 6-3 to Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City. Although he can't win gold he will earn his first medal. Owen Bargen did the same by winning three times after a loss in the first round. Levi Lutjelusche was eliminated after going 0-2.

Scotus: Riley Eickmeier won on Friday but lost in the third round of consolations. Spencer Witter bounced back from a first-round loss with a pinfall win but lost in the second round of consolations. Two wins by Eickmeier and one by Witter match the combined total for the program at state for the previous three seasons.

Boone Central: Carson Wood and Ashton Schafer were beaten in the semifinal round but pick up their first medals. Gavin Dozler was eliminated in the second round of consolations. Sam Grape and Hank Hudson lost Friday night and were eliminated from the wrestleback round.

Clarkson/Leigh: Sophomore Morgan Bunner lost Friday morning and was eliminated.

Cross County/Osceola: Cameron Graham is still in line for a perfect season and a second straight gold medal. Graham is now 55-0 and faces Ben Alberts of GICC, an opponent he's 3-0 against this season. He's won a Class C record 210 matches and sits in second place all-time in Nebraska behind James Burks of Omaha Burke who ended his career in 2019 with 215 wins.

East Butler: Luke Polivka dropped his semifinal match but he and two others, Lane Bohac and Trevin Brecka, will collect medals on Saturay.

High Plains: Wyatt Urkoski lost the 132-pound Class D semifinal by 12-2 major decision. He's the only remaining member of the Storm of the four who qualified for state.

Howells-Dodge: Belina won 6-5 with a late takedown and faces 41-4 Chase Palowski for gold. The two met for gold at the Madison Invite where Belina won 3-1 by sudden victory. Bayer improved to 50-0 and has just 35-1 Kolby Larson standing in his way. Those two have not met this season.

Dylan Brichacek lost in the semifinals but is still in the running for bronze.

Shelby-Rising City: Grady Belt and Justin Knoll survived second and third round consolations and will collect medals.

Twin River: Senior Jed Jones was denied a shot at gold by David City's Daro 8-6. He'll now look to match older brother Jaxson's achievement from last year when he left Omaha with a bronze medal.

Lakeivew Girls: Lacy Lemburg won in the quarters then was pinned in the semifinals. She's in the consolation semifinals and can do as good as third. Senior Makiaya De La Cruz won her opening match, lost but then came back for a second win. She'll need another to collect a medal.

Columbus Girls: Sophomore Danica Taylor will look to learn from an 0-2 performance. Taylor led 4-0 in her opening match before giving up a pin.

Schuyler Girls: Hasley Salgado, Courtney Briones, Carly Wemhoff and Gina Alba started the tournament on fire - winning four opening round matches by pinfall. Salgado and Alba then lost two in a row and were eliminated. Briones and Wemhoff were defeated in the semis but will go home with a medal.

Boone Central Girls: Belle Brodersen lost her first match but stayed alive in consolations and is one away from a medal.

High Plains Girls: Allie Burke followed the same path as Brodersen and awaits Saturday's second round of consolations.

