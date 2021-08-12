Aquinas softball aims to build off 10-win season

"I think it should be real similar. It's the same players. They all played this summer, three of them played on a traveling traveling team in Lincoln," Gahan said. "They got a lot of reps and played a lot of games. I think the pieces are in place to have a real productive offensive year."

Gahan said the defense should be much improved this season with the positional flexibility the roster presents. That may lead to some experimentation on the field.

"We may look at some position changes trying to get a better fit for the talent that we have," he said. "I think we've got more options defensively, in which we have a couple girls who can play catcher. Last year, we really just had one. We've got a couple girls who can play the left side of the infield. Last year, we really didn't have that option. That should help a lot."

Jordyn Bohuslavsky was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class C All-State second team after hitting .493 with 36 hits and 35 RBIs. She was also the main pitcher in the circle for the Monarchs last season, but that won't be the case this year.

Bohuslavsky will primarily play shortstop as incoming freshman Brooklyn Stutzman looks to take over most of the every day pitching duties.