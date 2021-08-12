Aquinas softball aims to build off 10-win season

Growing pains are a reality for any young group. That continued to be the case last fall for Aquinas Catholic softball.
Following three straight winning seasons, the Monarchs were below .500 for the second straight year, had just nine on the roster and just four upperclassmen.
After starting 2020 3-8, winning seven of nine then dropping the last four, head coach Paul Gahan is looking forward to building on that late-season progress as well as the work the girls put in this summer playing in various leagues.
"It's going to be good to get the whole team back together on the field and just start working together as a team," Gahan said last week. "Just trying to get better every practice, every week and compete the best we can."
Aquinas replaces graduates Alli Hartman and Caitlyn Yindrick, but nine of the 11 players on this year's squad are returners. Gahan said the experience gained last season will be beneficial for the upcoming campaign.
"Last year, we did really well offensively. We were very productive. We just struggled on defense and we struggled with pitching," he said. "We're hoping that translates to more wins this year."
Aquinas was 10-14, one win more than the previous year, and averaged nearly eight runs per game. At least early on, Gahan expects the same. The Monarchs have room to grow in the circle and on the field. While that comes along, the offense will do its part to keep the team in most games.
"I think it should be real similar. It's the same players. They all played this summer, three of them played on a traveling traveling team in Lincoln," Gahan said. "They got a lot of reps and played a lot of games. I think the pieces are in place to have a real productive offensive year."
Gahan said the defense should be much improved this season with the positional flexibility the roster presents. That may lead to some experimentation on the field.
"We may look at some position changes trying to get a better fit for the talent that we have," he said. "I think we've got more options defensively, in which we have a couple girls who can play catcher. Last year, we really just had one. We've got a couple girls who can play the left side of the infield. Last year, we really didn't have that option. That should help a lot."
Jordyn Bohuslavsky was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class C All-State second team after hitting .493 with 36 hits and 35 RBIs. She was also the main pitcher in the circle for the Monarchs last season, but that won't be the case this year.
Bohuslavsky will primarily play shortstop as incoming freshman Brooklyn Stutzman looks to take over most of the every day pitching duties.
"She's (Bohuslavsky) probably our best infielder and, with our freshman (Stutzman) coming in, if she works out like I think she will and progresses like I think she will, then that'll give Jordyn (Bohuslavsky) opportunity to pretty much play shortstop throughout the season," Gahan said. "That's not to say she wouldn't be ready to pitch a few innings if needed here and there."
Gahan acknowledged that the pitching is a bit unknown, but he's heard good things about Stutzman.
"She's (Stutzman) had some success over the summertime against pretty good competition," he said. "If she progresses like the way she has, I think the pitching situation should be pretty solid even though she's just a freshman."
With its first game scheduled Aug. 19 at Wilber-Clatonia, Gahan is cautiously optimistic on the upcoming season, even with the team featuring just one senior.
"We do have a fair amount of experience, but obviously with only 11 players, we don't have much depth at all," Gahan said. "We've got some talented younger players. So if they step up into varsity roles this year, I think we have a chance to be quite better than last year."
