Aquinas Catholic softball reached its second straight district final last season looking to clinch the school's first berth to the state tournament.

After winning game one of the district final at Milford, the Monarchs struggled to find its offense and lost the final two games to finish one win shy of Hastings.

The Monarchs enter the 2023 season looking to replace four senior starters as they continue their pursuit of the state tournament.

"I think they're just excited to have an opportunity to move to that varsity level from JV," Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan said. "There's a lot of talent in there and it's just a matter if we can find the right fit, the right combinations and all those kinds of things."

The disappointment of being on the doorstep of the state tournament, Gahan said, has fueled the players on this year's roster.

"The fact that the girls were so close I think it makes them hungry to get another shot at it. I just talked to the girls that we lost a lot of talent from last year's team," Gahan said. "That's undeniable, but I said we have a good nucleus of talent coming back and we have a lot of younger talent that has the opportunity to step up. I see no reason why we shouldn't be in the same position this year as we were in the last two years. That's the expectation."

Offensively, Aquinas graduated three of its four top run producers. Claire Wisnieski launched eight home runs and drove in 39 runs to lead the team in both categories.

Reimers hit .431 and stole 38 bases in 40 attempts. Lacie Hartman tied Reimers with 20 RBIs and Mackenzie Kobza tallied 11 RBIs and played in 30 of the team's 31 games.

Gahan said it's an open competition for the two outfield and two infield spots as he said some players might change positions.

"I'm sure Danica Bohuslavsky will be somewhere in the mix on the infield and we've got at least three other girls that we're looking at right now to see what they can do," Gahan said. "We're pretty solid on two of the three outfield positions that we'll probably see from anywhere two to four girls. They've all done well in practice. It just kind of depends on how they perform in games."

Among the returners on offense for the Monarchs is senior infielder Jordyn Bohuslavsky and junior outfielder Karmen Karpisek. Bohuslavsky's led the team in hitting with a .483 batting average to go with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

"I'm expecting it to be a banner year for her (Jordyn). She's got a lot of talent," Gahan said. "She's been one of our top hitters really all three years of her career, so I'm hoping she goes out with a bang, with a big year and leads this team offensively."

Karpisek broke out during her sophomore season finishing second on the team with 22 RBIs. She posted a .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Among the younger players who played at least nine games last season include juniors Lizzie Roh and Sydney Hartman and sophomores Madison Vandenberg, Ainsley Wollmer and Lilly Collins.

"I look for Karmen (Karipsek) to have a really strong junior year. I know she had an excellent summer season," Gahan said. "I think we have a good bit of talent. It's just a matter of finding the right fit for our team."

Brooklyn Stutzman will once again lead the charge in the circle for the Monarchs. The junior started 29 games and threw 152 innings. Stutzman finished the season with a 3.32 ERA striking out 195 hitters.

"I know she's worked on some pitches this year trying to improve those couple different pitches," Gahan said. "Maturity level is improving the last couple of years. I think she's excited to get back into the circle and lead us."

Aquinas opens the season Thursday at the Raymond Central Triangular for games against the Mustangs and Wilber-Clatonia. Its first game is Saturday against Southern/Diller-Odell.

"We need to stay healthy. I think Brooklyn (Stutzman) is probably the key because she's our main pitcher and we want her to really carry the load and most of the innings," Gahan said. "To do that, she has to stay healthy. Offensively is a little bit of a concern because we lost a lot of productivity from the four seniors last year, so that leaves kind of a big void that's about girls stepping up and seizing those opportunities and helping the team.

"If we can develop some good hitters through the course of the year, I think we'll be right back in that same position a year ago."