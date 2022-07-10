Aquinas softball hopes summer work pays off in fall

Aquinas Catholic softball made history in 2021 by reaching a district final for the first time in program history. This summer, the group is back together forming the David City Crossfire with the hopes of the work they're putting in pays off come the high school season.

In their second-to-last home game of the season on July 5, the Crossfire defeated the Wahoo Diamond 10-7. David City scored in every inning and staved off a late Wahoo rally in the sixth to hold on for the victory.

"The summer's gone well," Aquinas and Crossfire head coach Paul Gahan said. "We've got a mix of varsity girls from last season and some girls that'll be going into high school this year, so we've had a good mix of girls with some experience and some that are coming up. It's been good."

Gahan said the biggest goal for the summer is getting the group back together before the season starts in mid-August.

"They've gotten to know each other better and we play together really well throughout the course of the summer," he said. "I think mainly just getting the younger girls kind of incorporated into the girls already on the high school team and make it kind of a smooth transition to the fall season."

The Crossfire jumped out to a 3-0 after one inning. Bianca Romshek increased the lead to 4-0 on an inside-the-park home run. Sophomore Lizzie Roh drove in a run on a triple to make it 5-0 after three innings.

In the fourth, Lacie Hartman lined a two-run single with two outs. David City reclaimed its seven-run lead 10-3 on a Hilary Kabourek inside-the-park homer, an RBI ground out by Mackenzie Kobza and an RBI double by Ainsley Wollmer.

"(Tonight) was one of the most productive nights we've had," Gahan said. "The whole lineup really hit the ball pretty hard. We've had games where we've had two or three girls hit and the rest of the team hasn't, so it's coming together."

Madison Vandenberg ran into some trouble, allowing four runs in the sixth, but she recorded a strike out to end the game. Jordyn Bohuslavsky, who was the team's No. 2 pitcher last season behind Brooklyn Stutzman, threw five innings allowing just three runs. She retired six straight batters over the third and fourth innings before allowing all three runs in the fifth. Bohuslavsky describes how her summer has been going.

"It's been going pretty good. We've had pretty good games," Bohuslavsky said. "I've started playing shortstop and I'm pitching right now. I would say I'm pitching pretty good. I have a good defense backing me up."

Bohuslavsky said it's very important to have had that experience pitching in the circle last season.

"You can't just pitch right down the middle because they'll slam the ball, so you have to work the zone and have different pitches," Bohuslavsky said.

Gahan said the growth displayed over the summer from last season has been evident and hopes it's something that carries over into the fall.

"A lot of the girls have grown as players during the summer, so hopefully that can translate into a good, cohesive team in the fall,"

Aquinas ended last season 15-15, improving its win total by five games. It lost to eventual Class C state runner-up Yutan/Mead in the district final. It returns 10 players to a couple of freshmen.

"We have good incoming freshmen and half of our team is back," Bohuslavsky said. "We're missing one senior. I think we'll do super good this year, so I'm excited."

The Crossfire wrapped up their season in Hastings at the USA Softball Class C State Championship last weekend. They went 6-2, wining five straight elimination games before losing to Belles 8-3 in the consolation semifinals.

Aquinas hopes to be back in the same city in October for the NSAA State Softball Championship.

"It's exactly what we hope to do, build off of that (district final)," Gahan said. "I think in my eyes and all of these girls on the team in the fall fully expect to be in the state tournament in Hastings in the fall. We're working towards that."