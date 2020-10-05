Aquinas Softball Wrap: Monarchs face top competition at Bishop Neumann Tournament

Saturday

ARLINGTON 8, AQUINAS CATHOLIC 6: Aquinas attempted a late-game rally against Arlington but fell just short.

Arlington (13-11) built an eight-run lead by the end of the third inning after scoring one in the first, three in the second and four in the third.

But Aquinas (10-13) attempted to rally late, scoring three in the third and three in the fifth before going scoreless in the sixth, ending the game.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Claire Wisnieski powered the comeback with two RBIs each.

In the bottom of the third, Alli Hartman and Gretchen Kozisek hit one-out singles to load the base. Hartman scored on a passed ball and Bohuslavsky blasted a two-out single to drive in two runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hartman hit a leadoff single, and an error allowed Kozisek to a reach first. Wisnieski singled in a run in the next at bat and scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

Lacie Hartman singled in the bottom of the sixth and Arlington walked a batter, but three straight strikeouts ended the rally.