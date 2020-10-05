Aquinas Softball Wrap: Monarchs face top competition at Bishop Neumann Tournament

Saturday
ARLINGTON 8, AQUINAS CATHOLIC 6: Aquinas attempted a late-game rally against Arlington but fell just short.
Arlington (13-11) built an eight-run lead by the end of the third inning after scoring one in the first, three in the second and four in the third.
But Aquinas (10-13) attempted to rally late, scoring three in the third and three in the fifth before going scoreless in the sixth, ending the game.
Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Claire Wisnieski powered the comeback with two RBIs each.
In the bottom of the third, Alli Hartman and Gretchen Kozisek hit one-out singles to load the base. Hartman scored on a passed ball and Bohuslavsky blasted a two-out single to drive in two runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Hartman hit a leadoff single, and an error allowed Kozisek to a reach first. Wisnieski singled in a run in the next at bat and scored on a passed ball later in the inning.
Lacie Hartman singled in the bottom of the sixth and Arlington walked a batter, but three straight strikeouts ended the rally.
WAHOO NEUMANN 15, AQUINAS CATHOLIC 3: It only took three innings for Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann (21-7) to dispatch Aquinas.
The Cavaliers led 8-1 after the first, 9-1 after two and hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the third to win via run rule.
The Monarchs finished with six hits.
Hartman went 2 for 2 from the plaTE including a home run, Jordyn Bohuslavsky doubled and Hartman, Veronica Reimers and Mackenzie Kobza all singled.
ELKHORN NORTH 13, AQUINAS CATHOLIC 3: Elkhorn North (8-16) jumped out to an early lead over Aquinas after scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
Elkhorn North led 10-2 after the first, 11-2 after the second and 13-3 after the third.
Aquinas needed a run in the fourth to stay alive but two line outs and a strikeout ended the game via the mercy rule.
Only three Monarchs managed a hit in the game. Bohuslavsky hit a home run, Wisnieski blasted a triple and Hartman had a single.
"We were winless in the Bishop Neumann Softball Tournament against three quality team," head coach Paul Gahan said. "We struggled on defense throughout the day, extending the opponents innings. We had an opportunity to salvage a win in the final game of the day versus Arlington with two runners on base with no outs; we struck out three times to end the game."
Oct. 1
AQUINAS CATHOLIC 23, WEST POINT-BEEMER 14: Aquinas scored 22 runs, but allowed West Point-Beemer (4-22) to stay in the game by committing seven errors.
Aquinas led 4-1 after the first, 7-4 after the second, 12-4 after three, 16-9 after four and 22-14 after the fifth to win via run rule.
Sept. 29
AQUINAS CATHOLIC 4, POLK COUNTY 1: Polk County (11-16) held a 1-0 lead until the top of the third when a single by Hartman, an error and a single by Bohuslavsky scored two runs for the Monarchs.
Aquinas pulled away for good in the top of the seventh after Hartman singled in a run and Kozisek laid down a sacrifice bunt RBI to give Aquinas a 4-1 lead.
Bohuslavsky walked a hitter with one down in the seventh then ended the threat with two ground outs.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
