Aquinas Super Senior - Payton Davis

When he isn't tearing up cross country courses, Payton Davis enjoys spending time outdoors hunting and shooting archery. Recently, he's picked up a new outdoor hobby - tomahawk throwing.

He picked up the hobby over at St. Mary's when one of the parish priests set up a tree stump on a stand. Davis and his cross country teammates went over there one day and he brought out some tomahawks.

"I just started throwing them and it's a lot of fun," he said. "I like it."

Davis' opponents probably wish they had tomahawks to slow him down on the course after the senior won state by nearly 10 seconds last year. Davis played football for his first two years of high school, but made the switch to cross country as a junior in hopes of winning gold after experiencing success in distance running just a few years earlier.

"I knew I could be pretty good at cross country," he said. "I did really well my freshman and sophomore year at track in distance events. I thought, 'Well, football isn't working out the best, and I know a lot of my friends do cross country, so I might as well.'"