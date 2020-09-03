 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aquinas Super Senior - Peyton Davis
View Comments

Aquinas Super Senior - Peyton Davis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

When he isn't tearing up cross country courses, Peyton Davis enjoys spending time outdoors. Recently, he's picked up a new outdoor hobby - tomahawk throwing. Davis' opponents probably wish they had tomahawks to slow him down on the course after the senior won state by nearly 10 seconds last year. Davis played football for his first two years of high school, but made the switch to cross country as a junior in hopes of winning gold. He already had success in distance running in track. 

"I knew I could be pretty good at cross country," he said. "I did really well my freshman and sophomore year at track in distance events. I thought, 'Well, football isn't working out the best, and I know a lot of my friends do cross country, so I might as well.'" 

Davis started running in mile races in elementary school and also competed in cross country and track in junior high. His ability led him to qualifying for junior high state in both cross country and track. Despite winning state, Davis said he doesn't really enjoy running in practice, but his competitive nature drives him to success in meets. 

"I don't enjoy training, but meets I really like, because the training and all the crappy runs finally pays off," he said. 

After just one high school season, Davis is already catching the attention of colleges, such as University of Nebraska-Kearney, Doane University, Concordia University and Nebraska Wesleyan.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monarch D crushes Cavaliers
Sports

Monarch D crushes Cavaliers

  • Updated

The defense set the tone all night while the offense built a 21-0 halftime lead in a dominant first two quarters as No. 2 Aquinas Catholic dow…

Husky golf tees it up for 2020
Sports

Husky golf tees it up for 2020

  • Updated

Shelby-Rising City girls golf coach Sara Jensen has been pleasantly surprised by what she's seen from the Huskies to start the season.

Huskies struggle to contain Titans
Sports

Huskies struggle to contain Titans

  • Updated

Shelby-Rising City (0-1) gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to one player and dropped its season opener to Thayer Central 58-46 in a road loss Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City opens with 16-6 win over Twin River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News