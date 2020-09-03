Aquinas Super Senior - Peyton Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When he isn't tearing up cross country courses, Peyton Davis enjoys spending time outdoors. Recently, he's picked up a new outdoor hobby - tomahawk throwing. Davis' opponents probably wish they had tomahawks to slow him down on the course after the senior won state by nearly 10 seconds last year. Davis played football for his first two years of high school, but made the switch to cross country as a junior in hopes of winning gold. He already had success in distance running in track.

"I knew I could be pretty good at cross country," he said. "I did really well my freshman and sophomore year at track in distance events. I thought, 'Well, football isn't working out the best, and I know a lot of my friends do cross country, so I might as well.'"

Davis started running in mile races in elementary school and also competed in cross country and track in junior high. His ability led him to qualifying for junior high state in both cross country and track. Despite winning state, Davis said he doesn't really enjoy running in practice, but his competitive nature drives him to success in meets.

"I don't enjoy training, but meets I really like, because the training and all the crappy runs finally pays off," he said.

After just one high school season, Davis is already catching the attention of colleges, such as University of Nebraska-Kearney, Doane University, Concordia University and Nebraska Wesleyan.

