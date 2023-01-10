Aquinas wrestling medals nine at home, Shelby-Rising City claims four

The Monarchs played host for the 2023 Aquinas Invitation Saturday where 11 teams took part with both Aquinas Catholic and Shelby-Rising City finishing in the top four in the team scores. East Butler wrestling was also in action on Jan. 6, as the Tigers took part in the Burwell Invitational along with 20 other schools.

Aquinas was 19 points shy of first place Broken bow with 238.5. The Huskies finished fourth with 90 points as a team. The Tigers claimed third in the Burwell invite

Aquinas Catholic

Nine Monarchs claimed first or second in their home invite.

Trent Mefford (12-7), Collin Hough (16-6) and Calib Svoboda (14-3) took silvers. Mefford added 20 points to his team's total, Hough added 19 and Svoboda pitched in with 18.

The six gold medalists for Aquinas were Grady Romshek (21-0), Zander Kavan (17-3), Jakon Kavan (22-1), Kelby Coufal (21-1), Jacob Moravec (21-0) and Josiah Brezina (18-1).

Romshek received a bye to start the day before picking up three wins en route to gold. He won his first match in 26 seconds before a 16-1 technical fall and a 3:18 fall in his final match of the day.

Zander also picked up three wins all coming by falls within four minutes (1:19, 3:32 and 1:54).

Along with winning gold, Jakob was able to pick up win 100 in his high school career. Jakob also won his three matches by falls.

Coufal also received a bye to start before winning his first two matches by decision, in his first place match he would win with a fall at 1:24.

Moravec won his first bouts with falls coming at 1:28 and 1:57 before claiming gold in a 7-6 decision.

Brezina won two matches following a bye with falls at 2:59 and 4:53 to claim gold.

The Aquinas wrestling team will look to continue their success Friday at the Schuyler Wrestling Varsity Invite.

Shelby-Rising City

The Huskies had four participants medal in the Aquinas meet.

Collin Vrbka (19-8) finished fourth, Elijah Fjell (16-4), Coy Vrbka (12-8), Landon Silva (14-6) and Owen Krafka (15-5) all finished third.

Collin started the day with a win in 31 seconds before losing in a 6-3 decision in the second round, he would then bounce back and win two more matches with a fall at 43 seconds and an 8-1 decision before dropping the third place match in a 3-1 decision.

Fjell lost a 1-0 decision in the opening round before winning two straight with falls in under a minute, he would drop his final match in round five in 28 seconds.

Coy also fell in the opening round on a 1-0 decision before picking up two wins in a row with a 39-second fall and a 3:12 fall in the third-place match.

Silva picked up his match one with an 11-1 major decision, he would fall in his second match and win his final two on a 3:28 fall and a medical forfeit in the third-place match.

Krafka started with two wins in under 3 minutes before a 3-1 decision loss in the third round, he would then win two more matches on a 5:00 fall and an 8-0 decision.

The Huskies will also be in action on Friday in the Schuyler Invite along with Aquinas and 15 other schools.

East Butler

The Tigers finished behind Crofton-Boolmfield and St. Paul as a team on Dec. 6. Five members of the East Butler wrestling team were able to claim medals.

Dylan Klement (6-8) took home fourth, Blaine Orta (14-9) claimed third, Lane Bohac (18-3) and Trenton Van Veldhuizen (17-4) each finished second. Reece Kocian (17-3) was the lone gold medalist for the Tigers.

Kocian picked up three wins including falls at 1:13 and 2:54 before a 3-1 decision in the gold match.

Bohac and Veldhuizen fell in the first-place match with Bohac earning two wins before a 4-3 decision in his lone loss of the day. Veldhuizen won three matches before losing a 7-6 decision in the final.

Orta started the day with two wins on falls in 4:33 and 1:21, he would drop his third match before winning two more on falls in 3:51 and 1:27 to claim bronze.

Klement opened the day with a loss and proceeded to win two straight falls in under 2 minutes. In his third-place match, Klement fell in 2:12.

The Tigers of East Butler will be back on the mats Friday at the Weeping Water Invite.