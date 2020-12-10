AQUNIAS CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR ZACH ZITEK

Zach Zitek couldn't figure out what he was doing wrong the first time he went hunting. Every time he pulled the trigger his shot was off by a couple feet.
After a few more missed shots he realized that he might not be right-eye dominant like he thought and switched to shooting with his left eye. Since then, Zitek brings home a deer almost every year.
"I shot like four shots and missed every time by a long shot," he said. "Finally we figured out, 'Oh you probably should start shooting with your other eye.'"
Much like hunting, Zitek remembers struggling when he started wrestling. It wasn't until around junior high when his hard work started to pay off.
"I remember not being very good," he said. "My dad got involved in a lot of my clubs when I was younger and I'd get beat on and beat on by kids. But now those kids are wrestling Division I, and they turned out to be absolute studs. I didn't know at the time.
"I always thought I wasn't very good, but now looking back at it, I was just wrestling some of the best of the best."
Zitek started traveling to regional and national tournaments when he was in middle school. After placing at a few, he started to realize his talent.
His success continued on into high school. Through three season, Zitek has amassed a record of 106-15.
He placed fifth at state as a freshman, was a runner-up as a sophomore and third a year ago. Thus, like his hunting, he's been just a little off his first few tries. Before his Monarch career is over, Zitek is set on becoming the 36th state champion in program history.
"It's everything a high schooler works at," Zitek said. "I just feel like I've come really close a couple times and just wasn't quite there. I think it would look really good going into college with a state title."
It would also even him up with his older brother Devin. Devin was a 2008 state gold medal winner at East Butler.
"I would get to rub it in my brother's face because he was class D," he said. "I'm always giving him crap."
Zach and Devin still go at it on the mat every once in a while.
"I'm starting to finally beat him," Zach said.
Zach's dad also wrestled, including one year at Nebraska.
"It's genetics," Zitek said. "I'm just born and raised into it. You love it when you're not doing it and you love it when you are doing it, but when you're cutting weight, you don't."
Zitek is one several Monarchs hoping to make some noise this postseason. Aquinas won its first-ever state dual championship a year ago but then came in fourth at the state tournament when only five of 12 qualifiers won a medal. Eight of those qualifiers and two other medalists are back for this winter.
Hunter Vandenberg finished third at the state tournament last year and Christopher Nickolite placed second after losing to a four-time state champion.
-Peter Huguenin
