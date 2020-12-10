AQUNIAS CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR ZACH ZITEK

He placed fifth at state as a freshman, was a runner-up as a sophomore and third a year ago. Thus, like his hunting, he's been just a little off his first few tries. Before his Monarch career is over, Zitek is set on becoming the 36th state champion in program history.

"It's everything a high schooler works at," Zitek said. "I just feel like I've come really close a couple times and just wasn't quite there. I think it would look really good going into college with a state title."

It would also even him up with his older brother Devin. Devin was a 2008 state gold medal winner at East Butler.

"I would get to rub it in my brother's face because he was class D," he said. "I'm always giving him crap."

Zach and Devin still go at it on the mat every once in a while.

"I'm starting to finally beat him," Zach said.

Zach's dad also wrestled, including one year at Nebraska.

"It's genetics," Zitek said. "I'm just born and raised into it. You love it when you're not doing it and you love it when you are doing it, but when you're cutting weight, you don't."