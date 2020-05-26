Area athletes chosen for Academic All-State by Journal Star

Dozens of Banner-Press-area student athletes have been recognized by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
To make the list, student athletes must be nominated by their coach or another representative after carrying a cumulative grade point average of 3.6 or better on a scale of 4.0. Athletes must also be a varsity starter or regular contributor.
Almost 200 Nebraska student athletes will end their careers as six-time Academic All-State honorees. Those athletes are as follows:
Braden Smith, David City Aquinas
Olivia Bohac, East Butler
Other area students chosen Academic All-State included:
AQUINAS: Russell Brezina, Maria Buresh, Rylan Chromy, Isabel Coufal, Payton Davis, Bethany Emswiler, Alli Hartman, Isabella Hilger, Madisen Jelinek, Ben Kment, Macy Kobza, Keegan Lavicky, Kyle Napier, Zach Pandorf, Lily Plasek, Travis Roh, Emma Sellers, Ben Shonka, Jadyn Siroky, Peter Sisco, Braden Smith, Macey Thege, Jacob Witter, Jude Yindrick, Zach Zitek
DAVID CITY: Spencer Allen, Payton Andel, Maya Couch, Clayton Denker, Clayton Harris, Shelby Hein, Keyan Helgoth, Wayne Moore, Daphne Navarro, Lauren Vandenberg, Dylan Vodicka
EAST BUTLER: Amanda Aerts, Audrey Belew, Olivia Bohac, Sydney Christensen, Julia Dvorak, Lexis Haney, Kailyn Hummel, Matthew Janak, Madison Spatz
SHELBY-RISING CITY: Bailey Belt, Alyssa Blohm, Madelyn Hopwood, Clare Kohl, Grant Lindsley, Alison Nekl, Kira Pavlik, Victoria Perry, Jett Pinneo, Kamryn Pokorney, Jayce Vrbka, Colin Wingard
