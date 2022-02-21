Area basketball: SRC girls season ends, boys wrap up regular season

Shelby-Rising City girls basketball fell in its postseason opener Feb. 14 to Lutheran High Northeast, ending the season at 5-17.

In boys basketball, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City squared off in Brainard on Friday ahead of this week's postseason. David City fell to Clarkson/Leigh and Aquinas lost to Scotus in regular season finales.

The boys subdistrict started Monday. Aquinas faced Twin River in Stromsburg, David City played Raymond Central and East Butler squared off against Central Valley. Shelby-Rising City opened play Tuesday against High Plains. The subdistrict finals will take place Thursday.

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Shelby-Rising City Girls 32 (Feb. 14): The Huskies fell in the first round of the Class C2-7 subdistrict when Lutheran High knocked down 11 three-pointers. SRC also turned the ball over a season-high 39 turnovers.

Taya Pinneo scored a team-high 10 points, and Ava Larmon recorded nine points as the duo combined to shoot 8 of 33. SRC shot 29% as a team.

Caydee Bayers rebounded the ball 11 times. She ended the season with seven double-digit rebound games.

"We played them really tough to start, and they kicked it up a notch, and we were unable to handle the pressure most of the game," SRC head coach Turner Trofholz said. "Young teams continue to do that all year long. Had to be more aggressive, find their shooters and transition better. Overall, I was proud of the effort, and we have a long ways to go as we are very young. We will keep learning."

Shelby-Rising City Boys 53, East Butler 33 (Friday): The Huskies earned their fourth-straight win over East Butler behind a big offensive second half. After leading 16-12 at halftime, SRC outscored the Tigers 37-21 in the final two quarters.

The Huskies shot 42% while East Butler shot just 21%. Gavin Dutton-Mofford led all scorers with 22 points. Gabe Dutton-Mofford chipped in nine. Hunter White and Ashton Schultz combined for 15 points and 14 rebounds while Isaac Whitmore had six points and six rebounds.

Carson Borgman led the Tigers with 14 points and three triples. Alex Pierce ended with nine points and eight rebounds and Ryan Sullivan tallied six.

Scotus 47, Aquinas Boys 39 (Friday): The Monarchs couldn't hold on to their four-point halftime lead against Centennial Conference rival Scotus. The Shamrocks outscored Aquinas 27-15 in the second half to avenge its loss in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Clayton Zavodny posted 13 points as the lone Monarch to end in double-figures. Krae Lavicky chipped in with nine points and Caleb Thege recorded six.

Clarkson/Leigh Boys 76, David City 34 (Friday): David City dropped its final home game of the season Friday. The Patriots shot 51% as three scored in double-figures.

David City scored nearly a third of its points in the first quarter. The Scouts trailed 16-11 after one. Clarkson/Leigh went on to win the next 24 minutes 60-23. The 76 points allowed is a season-high for the Scouts.

