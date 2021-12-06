Area basketball: Tigers go 1-1, Scouts drop first two games

The hardwood season is underway and area hoops teams took to the court over the weekend looking to put together winning seasons and make a run to Lincoln.

At East Butler, the boys and girls traveled to Cedar Bluffs on Thursday then hosted Bruning-Davenport-Shickley on Friday in the first home doubleheader of the season.

At David City, the Scout boys started the new year at home against Centennial on Thursday before taking to the road Saturday for road contests at Sandy Creek

The Tiger boys and girls split their first two while the Scouts are still in search of win number one.

East Butler boys def. Cedar Bluffs 63-24: The Tigers shot the ball lights out Thursday with 61 points in the first three quarters. East Butler led 16-3 after one, 40-13 at halftime and 61-22 after three.

Alex Pierce paced the East Butler offense with 25 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Sullivan posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 steals and Logan Buresh recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

Even though the Tigers shot just 35% from the field, they attempted 28 more shots than the Wildcats. They were also plus-14 at the charity stripe and converted 16-of-25.

Defensively, East Butler held Cedar Bluffs to just nine field goals and recorded 31 steals.

"We did a great job of using our defense to turn into instant offense," Tigers head coach Greg Jahde said. "We had a lot of guys contribute in different ways. Nice win to start the season."

East Butler girls def. Cedar Bluffs 57-25: East Butler pulled away quickly when the defense held the Wildcats to five or less points in each of the first three quarters.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with a 48-12 lead thanks to a balanced scoring performance. Eleven Tigers scored as Carynn Bongers and Allie Rigatuso led the team with 10 points each.

Madison DeWitt contributed with nine points and Sydney Pernicek and Kate Rathjen had six each. The Tigers shot 43%.

East Butler overcame 36 turnovers with 49 rebounds and 20 steals. Bongers and Haley Klement had eight rebounds each as six players grabbed at least five.

DeWitt recorded six steals and Pernicek and Rathjen had four each. Bongers, who started for the injured Lanae Aerts, also blocked a handful of shots.

"We played very well. We had a game plan to put on pressure with our 1-2 press and it worked," Tigers head coach James Kriz said. "Allie (Rigatuso) had a lot of her 10 points off layups from the press. Everyone played well. I was especially pleased with Haley Klement, who came off the bench and had eight rebounds."

Centennial def. David City 57-33: Centennial held the Scouts to nine first-half points Thursday and built a sizable lead that David City couldn't overcome.

Although David City outscored the Broncos 24-21 in the second half, the Scouts trailed 36-9 at the break.

Centennial shot 47% and turned the ball over only eight times. Behind the arc, the Broncos were 8-of-17.

David City head coach Todd Schulze felt the turning point came in opening minutes of the game.

"Centennial is a solid group with plenty of depth and some brutes that were tough to match up with," Schulze said. "Each team was struggling to score points, tied at four apiece, when the Broncos proceeded to make a three-pointer on three consecutive possessions."

Schulze said the Scouts had positive contributions on both ends of the floor with Caden Denker and Brock Dubbs. Defensively, he liked what Seth Golden and Jack McKay brought.

BDS def. East Butler boys 70-39: In its conference opener Saturday, East Butler fell to the eight-ranked team in Class D-2 after the Eagles hit shots at 55%.

Alex Pierce led the Tigers in scoring for the second straight game with 16. He was 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Ryan Sullivan chipped in with nine points on three treys. On two-point field goals, East Butler was 6-of-29.

The Tigers struggled to limit the BDS offense. The Eagles had six players score at least seven points, including three in double-figures.

"Our shooting wasn't what we needed it to be to beat a team like BDS," Jahde said. "Their inside game was just too much for us to handle."

BDS def. East Butler girls 40-30: Last season, East Butler fell to BDS 54-27. On Saturday, the Tigers went toe-to-toe with the 10th-ranked team in Class D-1.

East Butler trailed 26-25 entering the fourth, but the Eagles outscored the Tigers 14-5 in the final eight minutes. Fourteen points was a quarter high for BDS.

The Tigers shot 28% and 2-of-18 from 3-point range. Buresh knocked down the only two Tiger threes as she led the team with eight points. Bongers posted six points and eight rebounds and Rigatuso had six points.

In her first game of the season, Aerts led the Tigers with nine rebounds to go with two steals. Rigatuso and DeWitt swiped away three steals each and Buresh had a pair of steals.

Kriz said the Tigers executed the game plan well, but didn't make enough shots.

"Part of our shooting problems was their defense, which was stout like it always is, but we've got to do better than 2-of-18 from beyond the arc and 2-of-9 from the charity stripe," he said. "We need to improve on our situational defense late in games, and that falls back on me and making sure we emphasize that more in practice. Overall, we played very hard in a physical battle between two evenly matched teams. We just didn't shoot well enough, but we'll live to fight another day."

Sandy Creek def. David City 42-26: The Scouts trailed 9-7 midway through the second quarter Saturday when the Cougars capitalized on Denker leaving the game with a bloody nose and Brock Dubbs on the sidelines with his second foul.

Sandy Creek went on a 15-3 run to close the half and never surrendered the lead. The Cougars shot 37% and assisted on nine of the team's 15 field goals.

The Scouts forced 11 turnovers and got multiple blocks for Denker.

David City played Schuyler Tuesday night and travlels to face Fillmore Central on Saturday.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

