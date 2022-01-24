Area boys basketball: East Butler still looking for consistency

East Butler, given its lack of height, has struggled to win the rebounding battle in many games this season. That was the difference in Thursday's 58-37 defeat against Meridian.

The Mustangs were led by 6-foot Jacob Dennis and 6-3 Brayden Rut. Dennis led all scorers with 27 points and Rut scored 13 as Meridian shot 43%.

Meridian used its size to out-rebound the Tigers 44-24. They also forced 27 turnovers.

Tigers head coach Greg Jahde said his group has been plagued by losing the battle on the glass. Given the size disadvantage, he said it's key to be in the right position.

"Anytime we're out of position, it feels like a guarantee that we're going to give up an offensive rebound," Jahde said. "We work on rebounding drills and emphasize being in the right spot and sometimes it's just a matter of being in the right spot at the right time. (Tonight) we certainly weren't in the right spot at the right time."

Jahde was happy with East Butler's start. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead as Alex Pierce scored six points. Meridian took the lead late in the first 12-10 and never surrendered it.

Meridian led by seven at halftime. The Mustangs were up by as many as 20 and outscored East Butler 31-18 in the second half.

"I loved the way we came out offensively, kind of hitting on all cylinders. Got some really good looking shots, knocked them and then for whatever reason, we started turning the ball over quite a bit," Jahde said. "The most frustrating part was not executing the defensive game plan. We didn't do what we needed to do to cover up the shooters. We didn't defend the low post the way I wanted to. Just gave up a lot of easy looks for them that I didn't think that we would give up, which is disappointing."

Pierce led the Tigers with 19 points. He was 6 of 21 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Carson Borgman knocked down three three-pointers to end with 13 points.

Exeter-Milligan 54, East Butler 39 (Saturday): East Butler was defeated by the Timberwolves for the second time this season as the two squared off in the first round of the Crossroads Conference tournament.

The Tigers trailed 23-11 at halftime and couldn't overcome the deficit as Exeter-Milligan outscored them 31-28 in the second half.

Pierce posted a game-high 19 points to go with 12 rebounds. Ryan Sullivan and Borgman were the next highest scorers with five points each as the team shot 34%.

East Butler is 6-10 and will be back on the hardwood on Feb. 1 against McCool Junction.

Shelby-Rising City 50, Dorchester 22 (Saturday): The Huskies advanced to the second round of the Crossroads Conference tournament with their second win over Dorchester in three days.

SRC outscored the Longhorns 20-8 in the first and 13-4 in the fourth to complete the wire-to-wire win.

Gavin Dutton-Mofford led the Huskies with 21 points. Gabe Dutton-Mofford had nine points and Hunter White ended with seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies improved to 8-7. They faced Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday in the second round of the conference tournament.

Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32 (Saturday): The Monarchs couldn't match the offensive firepower of Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic.

Aquinas mustered 10 first-half points and fell into a big hole, 30-10, at halftime. Kearney Catholic added 36 points in the second half.

Bryant Stouffer and Krae Lavicky scored eight points each, and Caleb Thege tallied seven. Aquinas ended with five three-pointers made and five two-point field goals.

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Aquinas 40 (Friday): Aquinas nearly completed the comeback Friday night against the eighth-ranked Bluehawks.

Aquinas trailed 25-11 at halftime but climbed back into the game with a big third quarter. It outscored Hastings St. Cecilia 16-4 in the third quarter and pulled within two points entering the fourth. In the final period, Aquinas couldn't get over the hump.

Thege scored a season-high 15 points for the Monarchs as he recorded six field goals. Clayton Zavodny tallied seven points, and Stouffer and Lavicky posted five points apiece.

Aquinas was 3-13 ahead of Monday's Centennial Conference tournament opener against Lincoln Christian.

Shelby-Rising City 45, Dorchester 21 (Thursday): Gavin Dutton-Mofford matched the scoring output of the entire Longhorns team Thursday with 21 points.

The Huskies limited Dorchester to 17% shooting. They also won the battle on the glass 32-15.

Isaac Whitmore contributed with 13 points, and Ashton Schultz ended with seven points and 10 assists.

East Butler 48, Giltner 45 (Jan. 18): The Tigers trailed by six midway through the fourth quarter when steals led to layups and a late tie. Ryan Sullivan and Alex Pierce made free throws down the stretch to ice the win.

Pierce led East Butler with 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He was also 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Sullivan had 10 points, and Borgman and Caden Stara totaled eight each.

Shelby-Rising City 44, David City 36 (Jan. 18): The Huskies halted their two-game losing streak against David City.

David City led 10-7 after one, but SRC grasped the lead at the half 18-14. It was a three-point game entering the fourth when the Huskies outscored the Scouts 20-15 in the fourth.

Gavin led SRC with 22 points. Gabe was the only other Husky in double-figures with 10.

Canden Denker led the Scouts with 15 points and seven rebounds. He shot 5 for 13 while the rest of the team was 9 for 23. David City's losing streak was extended to five as it entered Tuesday's game versus Mead at 2-12.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

