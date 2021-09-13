Area cross country: Aquinas girls win Bergan Invite

Aquinas Catholic's Gianna and Miriam Frasher finished first and second, respectively, at the Fremont Bergan Invite to lead the Monarch girls to a team championship last week.
East Butler also competed in the Bergan Invite while David City raced at the Arlington Invite.
Fremont Bergan Invite
Gianna Frasher won the girls race with a time of 23 minutes and 27 seconds. Miriam Frasher finished 18 seconds behind her for the silver medal. Jocelyn Stara rounded out the group with a sixth-place finish helping secure the team trophy for the Monarchs.
Aquinas defeated North Bend by eight points in the final standings.
"All of our runners battled through the storm of a challenging course and ran tough," Aquinas head coach John Svec said. "Gianna and Miriam ran great races to go 1-2, and Jocelyn worked hard to finish where we needed her for a team trophy."
East Butler finished fourth in the girls standings. Reese Kozisek finished in seventh with a time of 26:36. Haley Sebranek was right behind her in eighth when she crossed the finish four seconds behind her teammate.
Malorie Spatz finished in 12th, Nevayla Hilton in 13th and Lanae Aerts in 15th.
"Reese (Kozisek) and Haley (Sebranek) placed well and Malorie (Spatz), Nevayla (Hilton) and Lanae (Aerts) moved up during the second half of the race to close the gap and earn medals," East Butler head coach Dale Nielsen said. "We need to have our team finish closer together to improve our team standing, but it was a positive step in that direction.
In the boys race, Aquinas' Xavier Fiala finished in fifth with a time of 20:54. He finished 1:40 behind the winner.
Aquinas' Timothy Duke crossed the finish in 15th, Josh Palik 17th, Isaiah Coufal 21st and Finley Zook in 24th. The Monarchs finished tied for third in final team standings with Yutan. Cornerstone Christian and Fremont Bergan finished first and second, respectively.
"Our boys had a very respectable team score led by our senior Xavier (Fiala), and Timothy Duke got his first medal varsity medal as well," Svec said.
East Butler finished seventh in the team standings as Alex Pierce was the first Tiger to finish at 22:01 for 14th place overall. Carson Borgman finished 22nd, Joe Urban 28th, Kyle Heise 30th and Caden Stara 33rd.
"Alex (Pierce) ran well to place in a good field of runners. Carson (Borgman) continued his improvement from last year," Nielsen said. "I felt the boys did a nice job of competing and put in a good effort on a tough course. I am looking forward to better times on easier courses the next two weeks and for the team to finish closer to our top runners."
Arlington Invite
Alex Thoendel finished with the best David City time at the Arlington Invite at 20:27.91 for 27th overall. Neil Olson placed 33rd with Joey Scribner right behind him in 34th.
Angel Carias ended the race in 37th, Tristan Schmit in 39th and Stanley Allen in 42nd. The David City boys finished seventh in the team standings.
In the girls race, Ava Neujahr crossed the finish line in 34th with a time of 29:36.75. Hannah Gangwish placed 35th and Ashley Villalba-Pena was 39th.
