Area cross country: Aquinas girls win Bergan Invite

Aquinas Catholic's Gianna and Miriam Frasher finished first and second, respectively, at the Fremont Bergan Invite to lead the Monarch girls to a team championship last week.

East Butler also competed in the Bergan Invite while David City raced at the Arlington Invite.

Fremont Bergan Invite

Gianna Frasher won the girls race with a time of 23 minutes and 27 seconds. Miriam Frasher finished 18 seconds behind her for the silver medal. Jocelyn Stara rounded out the group with a sixth-place finish helping secure the team trophy for the Monarchs.

Aquinas defeated North Bend by eight points in the final standings.

"All of our runners battled through the storm of a challenging course and ran tough," Aquinas head coach John Svec said. "Gianna and Miriam ran great races to go 1-2, and Jocelyn worked hard to finish where we needed her for a team trophy."

East Butler finished fourth in the girls standings. Reese Kozisek finished in seventh with a time of 26:36. Haley Sebranek was right behind her in eighth when she crossed the finish four seconds behind her teammate.

Malorie Spatz finished in 12th, Nevayla Hilton in 13th and Lanae Aerts in 15th.