Area cross country: Kloke, Gangwish medal at Schuyler Invite

SCHUYLER - David City junior Keaton Kloke medaled for the second straight meet, placing seventh with a time of 19 minutes, 55.70 seconds at Thursday's Schuyler Invite.

He helped the Scout boys place fourth in the final team standings. After not medaling in any meet last season, Kloke has left with hardware through the first two meets of the season.

"It was pretty good. Super strong start, but getting in the field slowed down a little bit, but picked it back up towards the end and had a good finish," Kloke said.

Kloke described what's led to his strong start to the cross country season.

"Finding somebody that's just a little bit faster than me and pushing myself to keep up with them," he said. "That's what's been working the best."

Kloke added challenging himself to get through the hard elements is what's key to his success.

"Hoping just to keep up and hopefully by the end of the year get at least one first-place finish," Kloke said.

Alex Thoendel just finished outside the medal places with a time of 21:21.40. That was good for 19th overall. Neil Olson was 22nd, crossing the line 21:38.40. Stanley Allen completed the race in 22:39.50, good for 30th.

Hannah Gangwish medaled in the girls race for David City. She completed the race in 13th place with a time of 25:46.90. It's her first career medal after placing 16th at the East Butler Invite on Aug. 25.

Jazmine Palencia placed 41st, Ava Neujahr finished in 42nd and Ashley Villalba ended in 49th to round out the Scouts girls team. They finished sixth in the final team standings.

East Butler

The Tigers ran at the Wisner-Pilger Invite. Reese Kozisek earned her second medal of the season, placing seventh with a time of 24:30.60. Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson won the meet with a time of 22:57.90.

East Butler girls finished fifth in the team standings. Haley Sebranek and Malorie Spatz placed 27th and 28th, respectively. Mackennah Spatz crossed the line in 38th. Hilary Kabourek completed the run in 40th and Rylie Biltoft ended the day in 42nd.

Carson Borgman was the first Tiger boy to complete the run. He placed 31st with a mark of 22:19.60. Lane Bohac was right behind him in 33rd at 22:24.40. Reece Kocian finished in 36th, Alex Pierce ended in 38th and Alex Sesemann was 40th.

Aquinas Catholic

The Monarchs competed in a loaded field in Thursday's Charlie Thorell Invite at Concordia University. The meet featured schools from all four classes.

Miriam Frasher finished the race in 31st place. The sophomore posted a time of 22:12.18. Her sister Gianna ended in 40th with a time of 22:48.24. Senior Jocelyn Stara placed 66th, freshman Lydia Meysenburg completed the run in 73rd and Alexa Matulka finished in 98th.

Timothy Duke was the first Monarch boy to complete the run, clocking in at 21:33.16. Isaiah Coufal finished 1.25 seconds behind him and Finley Zook ended with a mark of 21:57.23.