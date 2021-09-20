Area cross country: Miriam and Gianna Frasher finished second, third at Scotus Invite

It was another week at the front of the pack for Gianna and Miriam Frasher. The David City Aquinas Catholic cross country runners posted top-three finished again Sept. 16 at the Scotus Invite.
David City also raced at the Scotus Invite while East Butler competed in the Yutan Invite on Sept. 13.
Scotus Invite
It was tough conditions for the Scotus Invite on Sept. 16 at Lutjelusche Course in Columbus.
The course features two hills in addition to the weather conditions of an unseasonably warm day, which featured 90-degree temperatures and 20 mile-per-hour winds.
Despite the conditions, Aquinas Catholic's Miriam and Gianna Frasher placed second and third, respectively. Miriam posted a time of 22 minutes and 12 seconds, 14 seconds behind the winner. Gianna finished with a time of 22:34.
"Miriam and Gianna Frasher got into a real battle with the Wayne runners and I think it really pushed them to run a great race," Aquinas head coach John Svec said.
Jocelyn Stara also finished in the top-20 as she placed 18th for the Monarchs with a finish time of 25:02.
"Jocelyn came through with a nice run and medal as well," Svec said.
Miriam said the hills were hard, but once she got through that section, the downhill was a nice finish. She added that she was glad that there was wind.
"I'm glad we had the wind because it would be really hot out," Miriam said. "It kept the humidity down and it felt really good."
Miriam said her season has been going well, but she said she could definitely improve as she works for Kearney.
"I'm hoping to place at state," she said.
David City's Hannah Gangwish placed 47th and was the best finisher for the Scouts with a time of 30:41. Ashley Villalba-Pena was 59th at 34:57.
In the boys race, Aquinas placed 11th in the team standings and David City was 12th.
The highest finisher for the Monarchs was Xavier Fiala in 51st with a time of 21:21. Josh Palik finished in 56th and Timothy Duke crossed the finish line behind him in 57th.
"Although our team score didn't show it, some of our young runners took a step (today) and ran tough," Svec said. "It was good to see some improvement and toughness."
For the Scouts, Keaton Kloke was the first one to complete the race as he finished 52nd with a time of 21:27. Joseph Scribner finished in 69th and Tristan Schmit was 75th.
David City head coach Justin Lillie said the squad was missing its top two varsity boys runners and that it was a very competitive meet with lots of great teams.
Lillie said that Keaton Kloke ran a great for the Scouts.
"We've been working on attacking hills in practice and I think Keaton did a great job of doing that at the meet," he said.
Yutan Invite
The East Butler girls earned a third-place finish at the Yutan Invite as Reese Kozisek and Haley Sebranek finished in the top-15.
Kozisek completed the race in 24:16.05 for an 11th-place finish. Sebranek finished two spots behind Kozisek with a time of 24:33.22.
Malorie Spatz placed 22nd for the Tigers with a time of 25:39.61. Lanae Aerts, Mackennah Spatz and Nevayala Hilton ended 30th, 31st and 32nd, respectively.
In the boys race, the Tigers placed 12th. Alex Pierce was first to cross the finish with a time of 21:01.67 and a placement of 32nd. Michael Janak was 52nd, Carson Borgman finished 56th, Joe Urban was 57th, Dakoda Schneider ended the race in 59th and Kyle Heise finished in 71st.
