Area cross country: Miriam and Gianna Frasher finished second, third at Scotus Invite

"I'm glad we had the wind because it would be really hot out," Miriam said. "It kept the humidity down and it felt really good."

Miriam said her season has been going well, but she said she could definitely improve as she works for Kearney.

"I'm hoping to place at state," she said.

David City's Hannah Gangwish placed 47th and was the best finisher for the Scouts with a time of 30:41. Ashley Villalba-Pena was 59th at 34:57.

In the boys race, Aquinas placed 11th in the team standings and David City was 12th.

The highest finisher for the Monarchs was Xavier Fiala in 51st with a time of 21:21. Josh Palik finished in 56th and Timothy Duke crossed the finish line behind him in 57th.

"Although our team score didn't show it, some of our young runners took a step (today) and ran tough," Svec said. "It was good to see some improvement and toughness."

For the Scouts, Keaton Kloke was the first one to complete the race as he finished 52nd with a time of 21:27. Joseph Scribner finished in 69th and Tristan Schmit was 75th.