Area cross country: Monarch girls medal home meet, Tiger girls place third

"Me and Miriam push each other really well because we're sisters," Gianna said. "Jocelyn (Stara) just always tries to get in the placing, and she's really good at persevering through that."

Because there's only been three varsity girls running this season, Aquinas hasn't been able to compete for team placing That'll change at districts on Oct. 14 and maybe at state on Oct. 22, should they qualify.

That's among the goals Gianna has set for the rest of the season.

"Me and Miriam want to break 21 again and obviously place," Gianna said. "We want to make it as a team to state because we can, and then me and Miriam's goal is to place at state. That'll be tough, but we're going to try for it."

David City also had three girls compete in the meet. Hannah Gangwish was the first Scout to cross the finish line in 30th with a time of 26:52.10. Ava Neujahr placed 40th an Ashley Villalba-Pena finished in 44th.

Aquinas finished ninth in the boys team standings. Xavier Fiala posted the fastest time for the Monarchs at 19:26.32 for 28th place. Isaiah Coufal placed 37th, Timothy Duke finished 42nd, Josh Palik crossed the line in 48th, Matthew Storm was 50th and Finley Zook ended in 52nd.