Area cross country: Monarch girls medal home meet, Tiger girls place third

Aquinas Catholic girls cross country picked up more hardware last week, this time in front of the home crowd.
Gianna and Miriam Frasher and Jocelyn Stara all medaled in Friday's home meet at David City Golf Course. It's the fifth time in six meets this season that all three have left with a medal.
The Scouts also raced at the Aquinas Invite while East Butler competed at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite on Sept. 30.
Aquinas Invite
In the girls race, the Monarchs had all three of its runners finish in the top-12. Gianna Frasher won the bronze medal with a time of 20 minutes and 50.71 seconds.
Miriam Frasher finished 0.80 seconds behind her sister for fourth place and Jocelyn Stara placed 12th with a time of 22:54.38.
Gianna said it was "awesome" for her and Miriam to break the 21-minute mark, a goal of both of theirs.
It's been quite the year for the Aquinas trio. In five of the six meets this season, all three runners have medaled. Gianna has won gold once, earned a bronze medal three times and picked up another top-10 finish once. Miriam has finished runner-up twice to go with two top-five placements, and Stara has posted two top-10 finishes.
The competitiveness between the three Monarchs has fueled their success.
"Me and Miriam push each other really well because we're sisters," Gianna said. "Jocelyn (Stara) just always tries to get in the placing, and she's really good at persevering through that."
Because there's only been three varsity girls running this season, Aquinas hasn't been able to compete for team placing That'll change at districts on Oct. 14 and maybe at state on Oct. 22, should they qualify.
That's among the goals Gianna has set for the rest of the season.
"Me and Miriam want to break 21 again and obviously place," Gianna said. "We want to make it as a team to state because we can, and then me and Miriam's goal is to place at state. That'll be tough, but we're going to try for it."
David City also had three girls compete in the meet. Hannah Gangwish was the first Scout to cross the finish line in 30th with a time of 26:52.10. Ava Neujahr placed 40th an Ashley Villalba-Pena finished in 44th.
Aquinas finished ninth in the boys team standings. Xavier Fiala posted the fastest time for the Monarchs at 19:26.32 for 28th place. Isaiah Coufal placed 37th, Timothy Duke finished 42nd, Josh Palik crossed the line in 48th, Matthew Storm was 50th and Finley Zook ended in 52nd.
"Our underclassmen boys all set personal records and ran well," Svec said. "Isaiah Coufal cut the most time and is finding his pace."
David City placed 11th in the boys team standings as Keaton Kloke led the group. The sophomore finished 38th with a time of 20:20.46. Joseph Scribner was 43rd. Alex Thoendel finished 51st, Tristan Schmit placed 53rd, Stanley Allen ended 54th and Angel Carias crossed the line in 56th.
Lincoln Lutheran Invite
The East Butler girls placed third in the final team standings on Sept. 30 behind Omaha Concordia and Lincoln Pius X.
Three Tigers finished in the top-20 in Resse Kozisek, Malorie Spatz and Haley Sebranek. Kozisek was the first to cross the tape at 24:11.72 and 11th place. Spatz was 15th and Sebranek placed 17th.
Mackennah Spatz finished in 27th, Nevayla Hilton ended in 29th and Lanae Aerts completed the meet in 31st.
Alex Pierce led the Tiger boys with a time of 21:00.15 as he finished in 45th place. Dakoda Schneider had a 53rd-place finish, Michael Janak was 59th, Carson Borgman 60th, Justin Bongers ended in 64th and Joe Urban completed the meet in 66th. The East Butler boys finished 11th in the final team standings.
