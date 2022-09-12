Area cross country: Monarch girls win Bergan Invite, Kozisek medals

Aquinas Catholic girls cross country won its second meet of the season Thursday at the Fremont Bergan Invite at Camp Calvin Crest.

Miriam Frasher, Gianna Frasher, Jocelyn Stara and Lydia Meysenburg placed in the top five as Aquinas finished with nine points, beating Cornerstone Christian by 10 points.

Miriam earned her second silver medal of the season with a time of 23 minutes and 39 seconds. Gianna claimed bronze finishing the race 13 seconds behind her sister. Cornerstone Christian's Brekyn Kok won the meet with a time of 23:23.

Stara crossed the line in fourth with a time of 25:21. Meysenburg placed fifth with a time of 25:55. Alexa Matulka completed the run in 28:41, good for 17th.

East Butler's Reese Kozisek, Malorie Spatz and Nevayla Hilton medaled for the Tigers. Kozisek finished the race in ninth with a mark of 26:38. Spatz and Hilton finished in 11th and 12th, respectively. The two were separated by seven seconds.

Mackennah Spatz finished in 18th and Haley Sebranek ended the day in 20th. As a team, the Tiger girls placed third with 32 points.

Lane Bohac medaled for East Butler in the boys race with a seventh-place time of 21:53. Cornerstone Christian's Justin Sherman won the race in 19 minutes.

Carson Borgman completed the run in 17th with a time of 23:05. Reece Kocian and Alex Pierce rounded out the top 20.

Isaiah Coufal, Finley Zook and Timothy Duke medaled for the Monarchs. Coufal posted a 12th-place time of 22:29. Zook crossed the tape at 22:44 with Duke five second behind him.

Aquinas boys finished in third with 41 points. East Butler was fourth at 43 points. Cornerstone Christian won the team title and Yutan was the runner-up.

David City at Arlington Invite

The David City girls finished the Arlington Invite in sixth place. Hannah Gangwish was the fastest Scout with a time of 26:57.29, good for 27th place.

Alex Thoendel posted the best time for David City in the boys race. He finished in 31st with a mark of 21:21.29. Neil Olson ended the run in 33rd and Stanley Allen finished in 34th.