Area football: Aquinas enters playoffs on win streak

Aquinas Catholic completed the regular season Friday with its third-straight win when the fourth-ranked Monarchs defeated Tekamah-Herman 42-6. Aquinas finished the season with a 7-2 record and will host a first-round playoff game against Sutton.

David City concluded its season at 1-8 following a 48-7 defeat at Oakland-Craig.

Aquinas Catholic 42, Tekamah-Herman 6: The Monarchs jumped all over Tekamah-Herman in a game they led 35-0 at halftime.

Aquinas finished the game with 301 total yards of offense. Christopher Nickolite was the leading rusher with eight carries and 86 yards. He also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Sellers in the second quarter that made it 21-0.

Sellers threw a season-high three touchdowns as he tossed a 19-yard, first-quarter touchdown pass to Bryant Stouffer and a 3-yard touchdown pass to John Prochaska in the second. Sellers completed 7 of 10 passes on the night for 107 yards.

A.J. Oltmer scored the lone Aquinas touchdown in the second half on a 3-yard scamper into the end zone in the third quarter. He rushed for 53 yards on the night.

Defensively, the Monarchs held an opponent to under seven points for the fifth time this season. Tekamah-Herman mustered only 129 yards of offense with 101 coming through the air.

Paul Buresh led the Aquinas defense with seven tackles as six players recorded five tackles. Rowdy Truksa totaled two tackles for loss.

Caleb Thege scored on a pick-six in the second quarter on a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown. Curtis Humlicek also intercepted a pass and Kailer Pohl recovered a fumble.

The Monarchs completed the year 7-2 and they're the No. 7 seed in the NSAA Class C-2 playoffs. Aquinas opens at home on Friday at 7 p.m. The Mustangs and Monarchs also met in David City in 2018. Sutton handed Aquinas a 46-21 defeat.

The Mustangs went 6-3 this season and they are also entering the postseason on a multi-game winning streak with four in a row.

Sutton has averaged 32.7 points per game and 353 yards per game including 304 on the ground. Senior tailback Paxton Olson has rushed for 1,584 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Oakland-Craig def. David City 48-7: The Knights scored 29 points in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Oakland-Craig outgained David City 282-32 as the Knights had a balanced attack through the air and on the ground.

Knights quarterback Grady Gatewood went 7 for 7 for 120 yards and two passing touchdowns. The Knights also rushed for 118 yards.

The Scouts turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a fumble.

Quarterback Reese Svoboda threw for 30 yards in his second straight start for the Scouts while Tre' Daro carried the ball 18 times for 12 yards.

Caden Denker spoiled the shutout in the fourth quarter on an 82-yard kick return for a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 30 yards.

Defensively, Jayden Lueders led the team with 10 tackles as Svoboda, Brayden Johnson, Ethan Underwood and Nic Carlson had six tackles each.

David City finished the season 1-8 as six seniors, Underwood, Seth Golden, Daro, Trevor Belt, Carlson and Johnathan Hodyc, played their final high school football game.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.