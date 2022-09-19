Area football: Aquinas gets in the win column

Aquinas Catholic entered Friday's game at Grand Island Central Catholic having scored just 23 points all season. It surpassed that in one game, defeating the Crusaders 38-0 for its first win of the season.

Senior quarterback Luke Sellers had his best game of the season, completing 8 of 14 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Bryant Stouffer for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter and an 8-yard score to Jakob Kavan in the third.

The Monarchs offense outgained GICC 293-113. It recorded 14 first downs and ran for 137 yards. A.J. Oltmer scored two more touchdowns, both from a yard out, to end the night with 21 carries and 89 yards.

Aquinas' defense was dominant, limiting the Crusaders to just seven first downs and it forced three turnovers. Lydon DeWispelare led the team with six tackles and two interceptions. Krae Lavicky intercepted his first pass of the season. The Monarchs had eight different players record a tackle for loss.

Oltmer scored the first of his two 1-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Aquinas dropped 20 points on GICC on an 18-yard touchdown run by Sellers, Oltmer's second 1-yard score and Stouffer's touchdown to lead 27-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Kavan's touchdown and an Oltmer two-point conversion grew the lead to 35-0. Kailer Pohl converted a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

The Monarchs improved to 1-3 on the season and will head to 0-4 Louisville on Friday.

Tri County 27, David City 24: In a back-and-forth game, David City was beaten by Tri County on a field goal in the dying seconds of the game.

The Scouts led 14-7 at halftime before squandering the lead in the fourth quarter 21-14. They tied it in the fourth before the Trojans kicked the game-winning field goal.

Tri County ran 77 plays, 35 more than David City. The Trojans ended the night with 25 first downs and 383 total yards.

Caden Denker led the Scouts offense in rushing for the first time this season with 146 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Mason Lowe scored a rushing touchdown, finishing the night with 37 yards.

Barrett Andel and Brock Dubbs led the David City defense with 17 and 15 tackles, respectively, and one interception each. Brittan Valentine posted 11 tackles as David City recorded four tackles for loss.

"The team put forth a good effort, but it just didn't come together. The needs to keep playing to the best of their ability and don't let this loss define them," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "It's where the team goes from here that will determine the type of team they can be going into district play."

David City dropped to 0-4 and it'll host 2-2 Centura on Friday.

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 54, Shelby-Rising City 26: The Huskies faced its stiffest test of the season Friday at No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh.

The Patriots broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Shelby-Rising City 32-8 to take a 48-14 halftime lead.

The Patriots finished the game with 274 total yards as both teams finished with 220 rushing yards. The difference was the turnover margin as SRC was minus-three with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Logan Lindsley rushed for a game-high 131 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Knoll ended the game with the most carries on the team (15) for 61 yards. Payton Sliva returned a kick off 72 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Knoll led the team in tackles with 16 to go with one tackle for loss. Isaac Whitmore posted seven tackles and one interception. Dalton Pokorney and Aiden Zimmerman finished the night with six tackles each.

"Clarkson/Leigh had a great plan coming in and executed much better than we did. Turnovers hurt us in the game, however, there are a lot of positives to take into the next week and now get better from," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "This young group has continued to rise up from adversity and will continue to do the same thing. Myself and the assistant coaches will get our boys to execute better and continue to grow this next part of the season. I am proud of how the kids continue to play tough and look forward to this next week."

Shelby-Rising City fell to 2-2. It'll host Madison on Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis 68, East Butler 12: East Butler struggled to contain the Flyers offense, allowing 52 first-half points.

Humphrey St. Francis ended the game with 382 total yards, including 316 on the ground. The Tigers ended the game with 255 total yards.

Ryan Sullivan totaled 131 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Dylan Klement scored his first career touchdown, ending the night with 14 carries for 46 yards.

The Flyers scored seven rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown and punt return for a touchdown. Isaac Classen rushed for three scored and Tucker Czarnick scored twice.

Tye Clark and Reid Glasshoff led East Butler with seven and six tackles, defensively.

"Tough game all around. We did not match St. Francis' intensity right off the bat and it showed in the first quarter. That said, I was proud of our boys not giving up," Tigers head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "They continued to fight in the second half. We've got another tough one this week with top-ranked Howells-Dodge coming to town."

East Butler dropped to 1-3 and will play host to the Jaguars on Friday.