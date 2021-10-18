Area football: Aquinas wins fourth shutout, Huskies defeat Tigers in finale

Aquinas Catholic, the No. 4 ranked team in Class C-2, posted its fourth shutout of the season Friday in a 41-0 win over BRLD.

In Class D-1, Shelby-Rising City defeated East Butler 61-8 in the final game of the 2021 season for both teams.

David City suffered its seventh straight loss as Tekamah-Herman defeated the Scouts 27-0.

Aquinas def. BRLD 41-0: The Monarchs scored 14 points in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.

Aquinas rushed for 293 yards and totaled 336 yards of offense on the night. Michael Andel was the leading rusher with 15 carries, 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Andel was credited with the Monarchs' first two scores on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first and a 1-yard touchdown in the second.

Four of the team's six touchdowns came on the ground as John Prochaska scored on a 16-yard run and A.J. Oltmer posted the longest touchdown of the night with a 47-yard run to the end zone.

Quarterback Lucas Sellers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Daro to make it 21-0 and Jakob Kavan threw a 16-yard touchdown to Clayton Zavodny to make it 41-0.

The Monarchs' defense limited BRLD to just 99 yards of total offense, including just 11 yards in the first half. The Wolverines recorded 25 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said defensive linemen Paul Buresh, Reilly Miller and Rowdy Truksa dominated the line of scrimmage. Buresh was Aquinas' leading tackler with nine and Miller totaled eight tackles, including a team-high four for loss. Truksa ended the game with six tackles and one for loss.

Lucas Sellers intercepted his second pass of the season and Curtis Humlicek recovered his first fumble of the year.

The Monarchs improved their record to 6-2 and they'll face Tekamah-Herman Friday in the final game of the regular season on the road.

Shelby-Rising City def. East Butler 61-8: The Huskies used a 48-point first half to propel them to a win in their season finale.

Shelby-Rising City scored 61 points despite running just 34 plays offensively. SRC scored 22 points in the first quarter and 26 in the second.

Grady Belt completed 5 of 7 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns to go with 42 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Grant Brigham had three catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He had scores of 52 and 70 yards as Hunter White also found the end zone twice with a 45-yard touchdown catch and a blocked punt returned 10 yards for a score.

The Huskies finished the game with 328 yards of total offense.

SRC bookended the season with wins in their opener and finale and finished the season 2-6, a one win improvement from 2020.

Trevin Brecka scored the lone Tigers touchdown in his final high school football game. Quarterback Lane Bohac completed 8 of 20 passes for 49 yards and three interceptions. East Butler recorded 160 total yards of offense for the game.

Vincent Hageman recovered a pair of fumbles and Blaine Orta had one. Noah Paseka blocked a field goal for East Butler as the Tigers dropped to 0-8.

"Shelby-Rising City came out strong early and we were not able to get stops on defense or move the ball consistently on offense," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said. "Overall, players continued to battle throughout the season. I appreciate the leadership and commitment of our three seniors, Brayden Brecka, Trevin Brecka and Noah Paseka."

Tekamah-Herman def. David City 27-0: The Scouts were shut out for the fourth time in the last six games.

David City allowed 309 rushing yards as Tigers running back Kody Bitter rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

Tre' Daro led the team with 14 tackles. Ethan Underwood recorded 13 tackles and Barrett Andel tallied 11.

The Scouts forced four turnovers, but also gave it away five times.

Reese Svoboda started at quarterback for David City and went 5 for 13 through the air for 75 yards and one interception. Caden Denker caught all five passes for 75 yards.

Since scoring 22 points in its season-opening win against Twin River, David City has scored just 21 points during its seven-game losing streak.

The Scouts will conclude the season Friday against Oakland-Craig.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

