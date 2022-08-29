Area Football: Huskies fall to Heartland, Scouts shut out at Fillmore Central

David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City football suffered road defeats in Week 1. The Scouts were shut out at Fillmore Central 27-0. East Butler lost 51-2 at Nebraska Lutheran and SRC lost 44-22 at Heartland.

All three teams will look to get back on track Friday in their home openers. The Scouts will host No. 3 Battle Creek at Memorial Field. The Tigers will meet Omaha Christian in Dwight and SRC will host Mead.

Fillmore Central 27, David City 0: David City's offense struggled to get going as it totaled just 91 yards of offense. Brock Dubbs rushed for 27 yards and threw for 20. Jayden Lueders rushed the ball 10 times for 24 yards while Mason Lowe and Reese Svoboda posed 15 rushing yards each.

Caden Denker caught a 20-yard pass from Dubbs for the only pass completion of the game for the Scouts.

The Panthers rushed for 262 yards with senior Keegan Theobald posting 113 yards. Juniors Luke Kimbrough and Kade Cooper combined for 90 yards and four touchdowns.

Dubbs tackled a team-high 13 Panthers. Barrett Andel and Denker recorded nine and eight tackles, respectively. Denker sacked the Fillmore Central quarterbacks three times.

David City recorded three takeaways, but was unable to convert those opportunities on offense. Dubbs intercepted Panthers quarterback Treven Stassines. Lueders and Jason Escamilla recovered one fumble each.

"Two things that need to improve are our energy at the start of the game and physicality," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said.

Heartland 44, Shelby-Rising City 22: A 16-point second quarter to put Heartland up 30-6 at halftime was too much for SRC to overcome.

Heartland senior Trev Roberts threw for 151 yards and ran for 73 with four total touchdowns.

Shelby-Rising City totaled just 175 yards. Freshman Logan Lindsley rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Lindsley got the nod at quarterback and was 5 for 10 passing for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Dalton Pokorney, who caught a 19-yard touchdown pass, led the defense with 14 tackles. He was one of three Huskies with double-digit tackles, joining Justin Knoll (13) and Coy Vrbka (10).

Landon Sliva sacked Roberts twice for a loss of 30 yards. Payton Sliva recovered one fumble.

"Started off slow and a tough team in Heartland capitalized. Fought back in the second half, but a little too late to overcome the deficit," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. "Some young guys showed a lot of grit and adversity through the first game. Excited to see them keep improving this next week."

Nebraska Lutheran 51, East Butler 2: The Knights passing game overpowered East Butler as senior Trey Richert completed 13 of 20 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Nebraska Lutheran scored 14 points in the first quarter. It broke the game open in the second, outscoring East Butler 30-0. The Tigers recorded a safety in the third for its lone points of the night.

"It was a frustrating game all around. Offensively, we put some nice drives, but couldn't turn any of them into points," East Butler head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "Defensively, our pass coverage struggled all night. We have a lot to work on before the OCA (Omaha Christian) game."

Junior Isaac Beiermann caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Trevor Hueske tallied six receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Sullivan started at quarterback for East Butler, throwing for 30 yards and running for a team-high 98 yards. Freshman Rocco Hageman posted 40 yards and senior Blaine Orta recorded 32.

"Ryan (Sullivan) showed flashes of what he can do at quarterback, especially with his feet. He was a big factor in moving the chains," Gauthier said. "I also thought he did a good job of staying composed after bad plays."