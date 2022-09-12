Area football: Huskies win second straight game

Shelby-Rising City earned its second straight Friday night, winning on the road 50-22 at Arcadia-Loup City. The Huskies, who've matched their win total from last season, ran for 288 yards and forced five turnovers in the win.

Junior running back Gabe Dutton-Mofford led the ground game for SRC with 13 carries, 117 yards and one touchdown. Senior Justin Knoll rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Logan Lindsley combined for two touchdowns and freshman Coy Vrbka rushed into the end zone twice. Isaac Whitmore caught two passes for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, sophomore Collin Vrbka recorded nine tackles to lead the team. Knoll ended with eight and Landon Sliva, Dalton Pokorney and Aiden Zimmerman posted seven tackles each.

Whitmore intercepted two passes and Lindsley and Pokorney picked off the Rebels quarterback once each. Knoll forced a fumble which was recovered by Lindsley.

"I thought the kids did a great job executing things we wanted to take away from Arcadia-Loup City," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "The kids played tough throughout the whole game and got a good win against a good Arcadia-Loup City team."

Shelby-Rising City improved to 2-1 on the season and will face its stiffest opponent to date in No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.

Syracuse 29, David City 7: David City found the end zone once in a home defeat against Class C-1 Syracuse.

The Rockets led 20-0 at halftime with Brock Dubbs scoring the Scouts' lone touchdown in the third quarter. It's his second touchdown in as many weeks.

The junior carried the ball 18 times for 123 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

"I am very pleased with how Brock (Dubbs) has taken charge of the offense. The offense did a nice job of moving the ball, but two turnovers stopped our momentum," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "The defense struggled to get off the field."

On defense, Dubbs posted the most tackles with 10. Barrett Andel ended with nine, Reese Svoboda posted eight and Jayden Lueders tackled seven Rockets. Chase Krafka sacked the quarterback for the first time in his career.

David City dropped to 0-3 and it'll hit the road to take on Tri County on Friday. The Trojans won their first game of the season Friday defeating Wood River 11-8.

High Plains 57, East Butler 14: The Tigers struggled offensively Friday night in a 43-point loss at High Plains.

The Storm totaled nearly 200 more yards than East Butler, outgaining it 410-212. High Plains rushed for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Ryan Sullivan led East Butler's offense with two total touchdowns. He ran for 110 yards and threw for 69.

In the second quarter, Sullivan connected with Logan Buesh for a 24-yard touchdown completion. Sullivan scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Buresh led the Tigers defense with 10 tackles. Reid Glasshoff ended with nine tackles and Vincent Hageman posted seven.

"This was a tough loss for us. We started the game flat and it showed on the opening drive," Tigers head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "Full credit to High Plains. They came out ready to play and we did not match their intensity."

Gauthier said offensively they struggled to get anything starter. On defense, Gauther said they had a few breakdowns that led to big plays for High Plains.

East Butler dropped to 1-2 and will head to Humphrey St. Francis on Friday.