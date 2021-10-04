Area football: Monarchs shut out in top-five showdown

Nebraska Christian opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. After an interception, the Eagles punched it into end zone to make it 12-0.

On the ensuing possession, East Butler had its punt blocked and the Eagles took over at the 2-yard line. Nebraska Christian scored on the next play to make it 20-0.

The Eagles led 32-0 at halftime as they scored a 43-yard touchdown reception following a second interception.

Nebraska Christian went on to win 44-6 as the Tigers saw their losing streak extend to six games.

"There were times that we were efficient on both offense and defense, but we were not able to develop any consistency," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said.

It was the Luke Polivka show for East Butler in the second half. He became the main workhorse after Trevin Brecka suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Polivka broke the shutout with 9:57 remaining in the fourth on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Tigers went 72 yards on the scoring drive as Polivka accounted for 62.

After he entered the game with 23 carries and 57 yards, Polivka carried the ball 17 times for 108 yards and one touchdown. He also had four catches for 26 yards.