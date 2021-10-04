Area football: Monarchs shut out in top-five showdown

Fremont was the site of a top-ranked showdown between C-2 No. 3 David Aquinas Catholic and C-2 No. 1 Fremont Bergah. The Monarchs were looking to build off their dramatic last-minute win over Oakland-Craig whlie the Knights were aiming to extend their regular-season winning streak.
Bergan scored 26 first-quarter points en route to a 40-0 win over the Monarchs. The loss was the largest for the program since a 46-8 defeat to Stanton in 2007.
Elsewhere, David City lost to Centura, East Butler fell to Nebraska Christian and Shelby-Rising City was beaten by Cross County.
Fremont Bergan def. Aquinas 40-0: The Monarchs allowed 494 yards of total offense, including 245 on the ground, as Bergan won its 15th straight regular season game.
Knights dual-threat quarterback Koa McIntyre was responsible for 415 yards. In the air, he completed 14 of 26 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, McIntyre led the team with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Kade McIntyre was the Knights' leading receiver with four catches, 130 yards and two scores.
Aquinas ran 23 fewer plays than Fremont Bergan and tallied just four first downs. The Knights posted two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said Bergan has improved a lot from last year due to its offensive line and the elder McIntyre.
He attributed the offense's struggles to a good Knights defense and their unique scheme. After allowing 26 points in the first, Aquinas limited Bergan to 14 points for the rest of the game but couldn't get on track offensively.
"We played hard until the end," Mimick said. "We adjusted to the speed of Bergan some as the game went on."
Aquinas' record is 4-2 heading into Friday's rivalry game against David City.
Centura def. David City 46-8: The Scouts suffered their fifth straight loss of the season at Centura.
David City was held to 86 yards of total offense and five first downs. The Scouts got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Ethan Underwood. Tre' Daro scored the two-point conversion.
The Centurions recorded 398 total yards of offense, with 365 coming in the run game. Centura led 6-0 after one, 25-0 at halftime and 46-0 after three quarters.
Daro finished the game with 10 carries, 55 yards and 12 tackles. Underwood had 20 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Seth Golden passed 2 for 5 for 22 yards. Caden Denker recovered a fumble to go with three tackles.
David City is now 1-5 and faces No. 4 Aquinas on Friday.
Nebraska Christian def. East Butler 50-6: Big plays by Nebraska Christian was the difference in the game as the Eagles forced five turnovers, blocked a punt and came up with a fourth-down stop. Those plays netted the Eagles 32 points.
Nebraska Christian opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. After an interception, the Eagles punched it into end zone to make it 12-0.
On the ensuing possession, East Butler had its punt blocked and the Eagles took over at the 2-yard line. Nebraska Christian scored on the next play to make it 20-0.
The Eagles led 32-0 at halftime as they scored a 43-yard touchdown reception following a second interception.
Nebraska Christian went on to win 44-6 as the Tigers saw their losing streak extend to six games.
"There were times that we were efficient on both offense and defense, but we were not able to develop any consistency," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said.
It was the Luke Polivka show for East Butler in the second half. He became the main workhorse after Trevin Brecka suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return.
Polivka broke the shutout with 9:57 remaining in the fourth on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Tigers went 72 yards on the scoring drive as Polivka accounted for 62.
After he entered the game with 23 carries and 57 yards, Polivka carried the ball 17 times for 108 yards and one touchdown. He also had four catches for 26 yards.
"It has been good to see how he has progressed this season," Biltoft said.
Following last week's defeat, East Butler's record fell to 0-6. Biltoft said the team will need to improve all areas with No. 4 Cross County up next on Friday.
Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City 67-6: The Cougars scored 37 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second to lead 61-0 at halftime.
Cross County totaled 358, and all of them came on the ground. Senior tailback Haiden Hild led the Cougars with 154 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Grady Belt led the SRC offense and defense. He rushed the ball 17 times for 77 yards, threw for 31 yards and a touchdown and recorded a game-high 13 tackles.
Grant Brigham's 5-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter prevented a Cross County shutout.
The Huskies are 1-5 and they'll face Arcadia/Loup City on Friday.
