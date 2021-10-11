Area football: Monarchs shut out Scouts, Huskies and Tigers lose on road

Aquinas Catholic bounced back Friday after a home loss to No. 1 Fremont Bergan. Unfortunately for David City, the Monarchs were the victims of a shutout.

Elsewhere, East Butler fell on the road against No. 4 Cross County and Shelby-Rising City lost at Arcadia-Loup City. The regular season of high school football is down to its final two weeks.

Aquinas def. David City 61-0: John Prochaska set the tone for the fourth-ranked Monarchs when he returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. That jumpstarted a 55-point first half for Aquinas as it shut out the Scouts.

Prochaska, Caleb Thege, A.J. Oltmer and Chris Nickolite each scored a rushing touchdown in the first half for a 34-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Clayton Zavodny caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Sellers, Zander Kavan scored a 6-yard touchdown run and Jakob Kavan threw a 54-yard touchdown to Bryant Stouffer to make it 55-0 at halftime.

Aquinas finished the game with 292 total yards of offense and put together a defensive effort that limited David City to negative-26 yards on 41 plays.

Scouts quarterback Seth Golden was 1 of 9 for r yards while Tre' Daro carried the ball 20 times.

For the Monarchs, it was their third shutout of the season and their first since Sept. 3 against Centennial.

Colin Hough and Jacob Moravec led Aquinas with nine tackles each and A.J. Oltmer had seven. Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble in the first quarter. It was the game's lone turnover.

Aquinas improved its record to 5-2 plays the final two games of the regular season on the road beginning Friday at BRLD.

The Scouts' losing streak was extended to six. The Scouts face Tekamah-Herman in their final home game of the regular season Friday.

Cross County def. East Butler 67-0: The Tigers were shut out by the fourth-ranked Cougars and limited to fewer than 100 yards.

Cross County scored 24 points in the first quarter and 36 points in the second quarter to build a 60-0 halftime lead.

East Butler recorded just 97 total yards compared to 386 for Cross County.

Lane Bohac was 14 for 30 passing for 70 yards. Luke Polivka was East Butler's leading receiver with six receptions for 53 yards. The Tigers turned it over three times on two interceptions and a fumble.

East Butler ran 20 more plays than Cross County but finished with just four first downs.

The Tigers will look to snag their first win of the season against Thursday in the season finale against Shelby-Rising City.

Arcadia/Loup City 53, Shelby Rising-City 20: A potent Rebels offense put up 200 yards through the air and 332 on the ground while also forcing three turnovers and three quarterback sacks.

SRC is 1-6 and ends the regular season Thursday at East Butler.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

