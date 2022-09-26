Area football: Monarchs win second game in a row, SRC bounces back

Aquinas Catholic picked up its second straight win, opening district play with a 56-14 win at Louisville. The Monarchs totaled a season-high 394 yards, rushing for 339. Defensively, they forced six Lions turnovers.

A.J. Oltmer led the Monarchs rushing attack with 91 yards and two touchdowns. Zander Kavan, Lydon DeWispelare, Kurtis Baer and Colin Hough all scored rushing touchdowns.

Kelby Coufal, Jakob Kavan and Kailer Pohl each intercepted one pass. Luke Sellers, Marcus Krivanek and Pohl recovered a fumble. Brady Junck led the team with five tackles and three tackles for loss. Luke Reiter and Colin Hough posted two tackles for loss apiece.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Zander. They followed that up with a 28-point second quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.

Oltmer had three touchdowns in the frame on runs of 1, 5 and 10 yards. DeWispelare scored on a 7-yard run. Kurtis Baer rushed into the end zone from 10 yards out to grow the lead to 42-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Hough posted a 19-yard touchdown run to make it 49-6 and Krivanek ended the night with a 77-yard kick return for touchdown.

Aquinas improved to 2-3 and 1-0 in district play. It'll host David City in a rivalry game on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City 66, Madison 0: Justin Knoll and Payton Sliva drove the Huskies to their first shutout win of the season and largest since Sept. 2016.

Knoll carried the ball 10 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sliva posted 129 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns. Logan Lindsley and Coy Vrbka also punched the ball into the end zone.

As a team, SRC finished with 380 rushing yards and an average carry of 9 yards.

Dalton Pokorney recorded nine tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Aiden Zimmerman tied Pokorney with nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Ethan Fjell and Knoll ended with eight and seven tackles, respectively.

"The kids put four quarters together on Friday and I was proud of them. Assistant coaches again came up with a great game plan to take away things that Madison was good at and the kids executed well," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "To get to three wins is a great start for this program and continuing to move the program in the right direction. We look to continue to improve week in and week out and so far the kids have done a great job of finding a way to get better each week."

The Huskies improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in district play. They'll travel to Twin River on Friday for their final road game of the regular season.

Centura 50, David City 6: Centurions senior Quentin Morris had a career day, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns in a road win over David City.

Morris outgained the Scouts by himself as David City ended the game with 159 yards.

Reese Svoboda was the main source of offense for David City. The sophomore was responsible for 13 carries, 133 yards and the Scouts' lone touchdown.

"I was very pleased with how Reese (Svoboda) stepped into the quarterback position and managed the game for his team," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "Reese is the kind of competitor that loves to compete no matter the outcome."

Barrett Andel and Lukas Sabata posted seven tackles each to lead the defense. Svoboda, Braxten Osantowski and Jason Escamilla ended the night with five tackles each.

David City fell to 0-5 and will square off against Aquinas on Friday.

Howells-Dodge 58, East Butler 8: The top-ranked Jaguars defeated East Butler thanks to a 46-point first half and 282 rushing yards.

Ryan Sullivan tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Logan Buresh for the Tigers' lone score of the night. Sullivan completed 4 of 7 passes for 59 yards and Buresh caught two passes for 40 yards. The Tigers rushed the ball 34 times for just 55 yards.

Reid Glasshoff tallied a team-high nine tackles and Blaine Orta contributed with eight tackles.

East Butler dropped to 1-4 and 0-2 in district play. It'll travel to winless Walthill on Friday for its final road game of the regular season.