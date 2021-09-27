Area football: Scouts, Huskies, Tigers drop games

David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City continued losing streaks on Friday in a trio of games that included tough opponents.
The Scouts lost 49-6 against No. 1 Fremont Bergan with all 49 points allowed in the first half.
The Huskies and Tigers suffered road defeats against Class D-1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian and 4-1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, respectively.
Fremont Bergan def. David City 49-6: After the previous week's game was forfeited due to illness and injuries, the Scouts returned to the field and faced the No. 1 team in Class C-2.
The Knights took advantage of David City's special teams miscues and scored all 49 points in the first half.
After the Knights went on a 73-yard scoring drive on their first possession, Kade McIntyre returned a punt 65 yard to make it 14-0 halfway through the first quarter.
Bergan forced a defensive stop on the ensuing possession then took over on the David City 3 following a bad snap on a punt. It was 21-0 on the very next play.
In the second quarter, the Scouts were forced into another punt. On the kick, the snap was low and the Knights took over at the Scouts 45-yard line. On the next play, McIntyre caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Koa McIntyre to make it 35-0.
David City trailed 49-0 at halftime. The Scouts broke the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Tre' Daro.
The Knights outgained the Scouts 310-63 as David City recorded 54 rushing yards on 31 carries and just nine passing yards.
Defensively, Daro led the Scouts with 11 tackles, and Caden Denker and Ethan Underwood recorded 10 apiece. The unit forced two turnovers on an Underwood interception and a fumble forced by Jason Escamilla and recovered by Daro.
"You have got to give credit to Archbishop Bergan offense, defense and special teams. They were solid in every aspect," David City head coach Robert Evans said. "Tre' Daro played real well offensively and defensively. I was pleased with how hard he played on both sides of the ball. Caden Denker really stood out at the defensive end position making some pretty good plays. With those two young men standing out against the No. 1 team in the state, it should show our underclassmen what it takes to play at a high level."
David City is 1-4 on the season and hosts Centura on Friday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. East Butler 62-8: East Butler allowed 478 yards of total offense as the Bulldogs got the win.
HLHF quarterback Jacob Sjuts threw for 144 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs recorded 331 yards on the ground as eight players had at least 20 rushing yards. Ayden Veik led the group with 79 yards and Sage Frauendorfer had 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Trevin Brecka led the Tigers with 11 tackles, Blaine Orta tallied nine and Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac finished with eight.
East Butler recorded its lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 45-yard run to the end zone by Brecka. He led the Tigers with 13 carries and 72 yards.
Lane Bohac went 6 for 10 passing for 34 yards and one interception as the Tigers ended the night with 127 yards of total offense.
"We were not able to maintain the intensity needed to be successful," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said. "Offensively, we were not able to be consistent. We are looking to improve as we head into the last three games."
The Tigers will seek their first win of the season Friday against Nebraska Christian.
Nebraska Christian def. Shelby-Rising City 40-13: A 21-point first quarter dug the Huskies into too big of a hole against the Eagles.
Nebraska Christian rushed for 212 yards as Dayton Falk recorded 14 carries, 135 yards and four touchdowns. All six of the Eagles' touchdowns came on the ground.
Grady Belt was Shelby-Rising City's most productive player on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed the ball 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also went 6 for 13 passing with 39 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Defensively, he recorded a game-high 19 tackles, including two for loss. Hunter White also chipped in with 14 tackles, and Grant Brigham had a dozen.
"Credit to Nebraska Christian. They came out and had our team scouted well and had some momentum right off the first kickoff," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. "I thought we did a great job of finishing the game out strong and fighting to stay in the game. We are still struggling to put four quarters together of great football, and that is something I put on my shoulders because I need to put this team in a better spot to win games.
"We have shown glimpses of being a great football team and we are close. We will continue to work and improve on our mistakes this week in practice as we have a tough three-game stretch to end the regular season.
The Huskies are now 1-4 on the season and they'll face No. 5 Cross County on Friday.
