Area football: Scouts, Huskies, Tigers drop games

Grady Belt was Shelby-Rising City's most productive player on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed the ball 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also went 6 for 13 passing with 39 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Defensively, he recorded a game-high 19 tackles, including two for loss. Hunter White also chipped in with 14 tackles, and Grant Brigham had a dozen.

"Credit to Nebraska Christian. They came out and had our team scouted well and had some momentum right off the first kickoff," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. "I thought we did a great job of finishing the game out strong and fighting to stay in the game. We are still struggling to put four quarters together of great football, and that is something I put on my shoulders because I need to put this team in a better spot to win games.

"We have shown glimpses of being a great football team and we are close. We will continue to work and improve on our mistakes this week in practice as we have a tough three-game stretch to end the regular season.

The Huskies are now 1-4 on the season and they'll face No. 5 Cross County on Friday.

