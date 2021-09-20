Area football: Tigers, Huskies drop games

David City and area teams East Butler and Shelby-Rising City all added to the loss column but in a variety of ways in Week 4 of high school football.

David City had its game against No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic Canceled. The school district indicated on its Twitter account that injuries and illness left the Scouts without enough of a roster to face the Trojans.

East Butler put up its highest point total of the season but is still looking for its first win after a loss at Elmwood-Murdock. Shelby-Rising City scored in each quarter but couldn't keep up with the pace of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and lost its third in a row.

Elmwood-Murdock def. East Butler 64-34: The Tigers suffered their fourth straight loss Friday at Elmwood-Murdock.

East Butler trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and 39-26 after three then were outscored 25-8 in the final 12 minutes. The Tigers answered the Knights opening touchdown with one of their own but allowed the next three scores and trailed the rest of the way.

"We were not able to match their speed at some positions but were competitive early in the game," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said.