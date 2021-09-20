Area football: Tigers, Huskies drop games

David City and area teams East Butler and Shelby-Rising City all added to the loss column but in a variety of ways in Week 4 of high school football.
David City had its game against No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic Canceled. The school district indicated on its Twitter account that injuries and illness left the Scouts without enough of a roster to face the Trojans.
East Butler put up its highest point total of the season but is still looking for its first win after a loss at Elmwood-Murdock. Shelby-Rising City scored in each quarter but couldn't keep up with the pace of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and lost its third in a row.
Elmwood-Murdock def. East Butler 64-34: The Tigers suffered their fourth straight loss Friday at Elmwood-Murdock.
East Butler trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and 39-26 after three then were outscored 25-8 in the final 12 minutes. The Tigers answered the Knights opening touchdown with one of their own but allowed the next three scores and trailed the rest of the way.
"We were not able to match their speed at some positions but were competitive early in the game," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said.
Trevin Brecka led East Butler's offense in running and receiving and was second in passing. He carried the ball 17 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. As the Tigers' quarterback, he went 5 for 15 with 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a pass catcher, he caught two passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Brecka threw a 55-yard touchdown to Luke Polivka to open the scoring for the Tigers. In the second quarter, he caught a 66-yard touchdown from quarterback Lane Bohac. He reached the end zone twice in the third on a 65-yard run and a 47-yard reception from Bohac.
East Butler finished the game with 409 yards of total offense and Brecka was responsible for 329. However, East Butler's offense struggled to stay on the field as it threw five interceptions.
"The team was able to score by big plays, but not able to maintain a consistent drive," Biltoft said.
Biltoft said Brecka has provided leadership for the Tigers and that he's capable of making plays on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, he led the Tigers with 17 tackles. East Butler's defense allowed 479 yards of total offense with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Brayden Brecka, Reece Kocian and Clayton Becker each recovered a fumble.
Blaine Orta and Reid Glasshoff contributed on special teams with a blocked kick each.
"Defensively, we were unable to stop the run and tackle effectively," Biltoft said.
The Tigers are 0-4 and will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday. HLHF is 3-1 this season after a 68-26 win over Shelby-Rising City last week.
Biltoft said he's looking for collective improvement heading into its matchup with the Bulldogs.
"Getting better on both sides of the ball in preparation for an athletic Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team," he said.
HLHF def. Shelby-Rising City 68-26: The Huskies struggled to contain HLHF's offense as the Bulldogs racked up 493 yards of total offense.
HLHF running back Ashton Sims rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns and Ayden Veik ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
The Huskies offense was sacked twice, threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.
Shelby-Rising City is now 1-3 on the season and it'll face Nebraska Christian on Friday.
David City vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
David City fell to 1-3 with the cancellation and will face No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Friday at home.