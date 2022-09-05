Area football: Tigers snap 16-game losing streak, Huskies defeat Mead

For the first time since Oct. 24, 2019, East Butler football won a game. The Tigers snapped their 16-game losing streak Friday night with a 60-26 win over Omaha Christian.

East Butler built itself a commanding halftime lead of 54-12. It scored 20 points in the first quarter and 34 in the second.

"It was great to see us respond to last week's loss with a performance like this. We challenged them all week in practice to put that game behind them," Tigers head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "I think playing on our home field also gave us a little boost too. Our seniors know they only have so many games left in Dwight and I thought they played with an edge to them Friday night. I thought we decisively won in all three phases of the game so it was a good win for us."

Ryan Sullivan rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns to spearhead a three-headed rushing attack. Freshman Rocco Hageman carried the ball seven times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Blaine Orta scored on three of his six carries for 58 yards.

Defensively, Reid Glasshoff recorded 15 tackles and Zane Miller posted 11. Tye Clark intercepted a pass for the Tigers' lone takeaway of the night. It was the first defensive interception for East Butler in two years.

They set the tone as Clark returned the opening kickoff 72 yards to the end zone to put them ahead 6-0. After Omaha Christian scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery, the Tigers scored three straight touchdowns.

Sullivan scored a 1-yard touchdown run. Orta scored a 3 and 6-yard touchdown run to make it 26-6 in the second quarter.

The Eagles reached the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown run, but East Butler responded with 28 unanswered points to lead 54-12 at halftime. Hageman scored on runs of 49 and 14 yards. Sullivan scored on a 39-yard run and a 53-yard punt return.

Orta scored a 25-yard touchdown run for the Tigers' lone score of the second half.

Gauthier said he's very proud of his team to break the losing streak.

"We only have three players who'd won a high school game prior to this, so it was a big relief to finally put an end to the streak," he said. "Hopefully this win gives us confidence and a little momentum heading into another big game this week."

East Butler is 1-1 heading into Friday's game at High Plains. With the losing streak in the rearview mirror, Gauthier said he's challenging the team to not be complacent.

"I asked them in the post-game huddle if they would be fine with going 1-7 and I got a resounding 'no' from them. This was a highlight for us, but we don't want it to be the only one from this season," Gauthier said. "I know there are more opportunities for success and I hope we can stay hungry and focused heading into High Plains."

Shelby-Rising City 28, Mead 14: The Huskies got into the win column on Friday, bouncing back with a two-touchdown win over Mead.

Justin Knoll led the Huskies on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded a team-best 10 tackles.

Logan Lindsley combined for 77 yards and two total touchdowns. He rushed for one and threw a touchdown to Dalton Pokorney, who ended the night with two receptions for 40 yards. Gabe Dutton-Mofford carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards.

Defensively, Pokorney recorded a sack and the Huskies broke up seven passes. Payton Sliva defended three passes and four others recorded one.

"I thought our team came out and played well. Assistant coaches came up with a great game plan on taking away the things that they like to do and the kids did a great job buying into it and executing," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. "I thought our offense did a better job staying positive on almost every down as opposed to the week before when a negative play hurt us here or there. Overall, a tough, hard-fought win against a good opponent in Mead."

The Huskies improved to 1-1 and will hit the road to face Arcadia-Loup City on Friday.

No. 6 Harington Cedar Catholic 33, No. 9 Aquinas Catholic 3: The Monarchs scored single-digit points for the second straight week as the offense totaled less than 200 yards.

Aquinas recorded 145 rushing yards. A.J. Oltmer led the team with 47 yards and Lydon DeWispelare posted 39 yards. Senior Luke Sellers completed one of his four passes for 18 yards as he connected with DeWispelare.

Defensively, Aquinas allowed just 223 total yards. The Trojans passed for 112 yards and ran for 111. DeWispelare posed a team-best 11 tackles. Jakob Kavan recorded seven. Oltmer had two tackles for loss, Bryant Stouffer intercepted one pass and Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble.

"We took a big step in terms of being physical against a physical senior-heavy team," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "Lydon DeWispelare and Jakob Kavan played well on defense and Luke Sellers took a big step in our option game. Hope to take a big step in the next two weeks."

The Monarchs will take the field Saturday afternoon against Lincoln Lutheran in David City.

No. 3 Battle Creek 42, David City 13: In its home opener, David City scored its first points of the season against the third-ranked Braves.

Brock Dubbs rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. Reese Svoboda scored a touchdown to go with 23 rushing yards.

Battle Creek rushed for led 28-7 at halftime and outscored the Scouts 14-6 in the second half. The Braves rushed for 310 yards with three players posting at least 60 rushing yards and five ending with at least 30.

Senior tailback Boden Obst led Battle Creek with 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Lukas Sabata tackled 12 Braves to lead the team. Dubbs and Barrett Andel posted 10 tackles each and junior Chase Campbell recovered a fumble.

"The Scouts know what they are capable of accomplishing," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "The team will need to build off of their accomplishments from a hard-fought game."

David City is 0-2 and will host Syracuse on Friday.