Area girls basketball: Tigers win streak snapped by Meridian

East Butler had their longest winning streak in seven years snapped Thursday. The Tigers entered their game against Meridian winners of four straight with an average margin of victory of 18 points.

In a physical, defensive battle, the Mustangs defeated East Butler 39-35. The game was tied 27-27 entering the fourth quarter. Meridian went on a 9-0 run in two minutes and 34 seconds to solidify the victory.

During that 9-0 run, East Butler turned the ball over four times and finished the game with 29. On the season, the offense averages 24 giveaways a game. Tigers head coach James Kriz said it's hindered chances to win more games.

"Outside of Clarkson/Leigh, we've been in every game and we turn the ball over 20 times a game. You can't do that. That's what bit us (tonight)," Kriz said. "I thought we did everything we needed to do to win this game, except hand them the ball too many times."

East Butler started the game on a 10-1 run, but Meridian slowly chipped away and trailed 14-13 at halftime. The Tigers matched Meridian bucket for bucket in the third behind a six-point third quarter from Allie Rigatuso. Madison DeWitt made two free throws with 22 seconds remaining in the third to make it 27-24. East Butler wouldn't score again until midway through the fourth.

Kriz said he felt the team matched Meridian's physicality, and hot shooting start gave them a chance to win.

"We had a great start. I thought we had a good game plan defensively to slow them down and I think we did. I thought our defense was great," he said. "We rebounded. We didn't give up a lot of second chance points; just too many turnovers."

DeWitt led the Tigers with 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting. Rigatuso and Kate Rathjen scored six points each.

Kriz is pleased of the progress East Butler has made. After Saturday's win against Hampton, the Tigers have won eight of their last 11 since their 1-5 start.

"We're playing a lot better basketball. We settled in from our kind of rough start. We've got a lot of games left," Kriz said. "I said if we bring this effort against anybody left on our schedule, even going into subs, we're going to compete. If we can just take care of the basketball, we can win but that's going to be key."

Cross County 43, East Butler 29 (Monday): The Tigers fell to top-seed Cross County in the second round of the Crossroads Conference tournament.

East Butler scored just 14 points through three quarters and trailed 38-14. The Tigers outscored the cougars 15-6 in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.

Nicole Buresh led East Butler with eight points. DeWitt and Rathjen contributed with five points each.

East Butler is 9-9. Its next game is Feb. 1 against McCool Junction.

East Butler 58, Hampton 40 (Saturday): The Tigers got back in the win column Saturday in the first round of the Crossroads Conference tournament.

Lanae Aerts had the best game of her career with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting and 10 rebounds. It was her second career double-double and first since Feb. 13, 2020.

Buresh scored a career-high 15 points as she was 3 for 3 from behind the arc.

Exeter-Milligan 38, Shelby-Rising City 26 (Saturday): The Huskies fell to Exeter-Milligan in Saturday's CRC tournament first round game.

After it was tied 5-5 after one, the Timberwolves outscored SRC 15-6 in the second to seize control. Shelby-Rising City couldn't take advantage at the free throw line and shot just 5 of 21 from the stripe.

The Huskies suffered their third straight defeat and dropped to 4-12. Their next game is Feb. 1 against Nebraska Christian.

Aquinas: The Monarchs fell to two ranked opponents last weekend. On Friday, Aquinas Catholic fell to undefeated and Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia 56-15. The Monarchs fell to Class C-1 No. 7 Kearney Catholic on Saturday 53-25.

Aquinas was 2-14 before Monday's Centennial Conference tournament opener against Wahoo Neumann.

Dorchester 45, Shelby-Rising City 37 (Thursday): The Huskies fell to the Longhorns after falling into a 13-point halftime deficit.

The Huskies shot just 27% from the floor. Taya Pinneo led the team with 16 points, and Ava Larmon scored eight. Pinneo and Larmon combined to shoot 10 of 42 from the field.

East Butler 54, Giltner 20 (Jan. 18): East Butler dominated the Hornets on Jan. 18 and led 42-10 after three quarters.

The Tigers shot 41% and 10 members of the roster made the score sheet. Rigatuso led the team with 18 points on 9 of 13 shooting. She also had seven steals and six rebounds. Rathjen also had 10 points and six rebounds.

David City 37, Shelby-Rising City 30 OT (Jan. 18): In a tight affair the Scouts snapped their two-game losing skid after SRC led 24-17 in the second half. David City stormed back to take a 28-24 lead thanks to an 11-0 run. SRC scored six of the final eight points of regulation to force overtime, the first for either team this season.

Neely Behrns scored all nine Scout points in the extra period to secure the win. She ended the game with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards.

The Huskies were led by Pinneo's 19 points as she made five triples. The difference in the game was the Huskies' 19 turnovers, 13 more than David City.

The Scouts improved to 13-2 ahead of Tuesday's game against Mead.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

