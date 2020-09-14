Area spots wrap: Monarch, Husky volleyball winless in tournamentes

Aquinas Catholic and Shelby-Rising City volleyball were both in action over the weekend. Aquinas played in the North Bend Tournament and Shelby-Rising City competed in the Howells-Dodge tournament.
The Monarchs and Huskies went a combined 0-4 during those tournaments.
North Bend Central (6-4) defeated Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24 and C-1 No. 7 Wayne (6-3) defeated Aquinas Catholic, 25-21, 25-22.
Elgin Public/Pope John (1-4) defeated Shelby-Rising City, 25-20, 25-14, and C-2 No. 6 Howells-Dodge (7-2) defeated Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-10.
Reece Ingalls and Ava Larmon led the Huskies in kills during the tournament with eight each.
Shelby-Rising City is in action next on Thursday in a triangular at C-2 No. 10 Centennial (8-4). Hampton (6-6) is the other team competing.
Aquinas is in action next on Thursday in a home match against Columbus Scotus (4-4).
Girls Golf
Shelby-Rising City golf competed in one of its toughest tournaments yet on Sep. 10 where the Huskies placed 10th out of 11 teams.
Lilli Hernbloom led SRC with a score of 108, Aurora Slusarski shot a 116, Josie Gates carded a 123 and Cristina Ramirez scored a 136.
Softball
Blue River softball scored four runs in the top of the first against Central City on Sept. 10 in an away game and looked to be on its way to breaking a two-game losing streak, but the offense sputtered and Central City went on to win 14-4.
Blue River (3-7) is now 1-4 in its last five games. Central City (6-6) is riding a wave of momentum and has now won five straight.
After taking a 4-0 lead, the Panthers allowed the Bison to scored one in the first, five in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
Blue River was also in action on Saturday at the Mercy Invitational where it went 0-3 losing to South Sioux City (3-11) 8-5, North Bend Central (5-10) 8-5 and Omaha Mercy (7-6) 9-1.
Blue River is in action next at a home triangular on Thursday against Centennial (2-11) and Class C No. 2 Malcolm (10-2)
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!