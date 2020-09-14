Area spots wrap: Monarch, Husky volleyball winless in tournamentes

Softball

Blue River softball scored four runs in the top of the first against Central City on Sept. 10 in an away game and looked to be on its way to breaking a two-game losing streak, but the offense sputtered and Central City went on to win 14-4.

Blue River (3-7) is now 1-4 in its last five games. Central City (6-6) is riding a wave of momentum and has now won five straight.

After taking a 4-0 lead, the Panthers allowed the Bison to scored one in the first, five in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.

Blue River was also in action on Saturday at the Mercy Invitational where it went 0-3 losing to South Sioux City (3-11) 8-5, North Bend Central (5-10) 8-5 and Omaha Mercy (7-6) 9-1.

Blue River is in action next at a home triangular on Thursday against Centennial (2-11) and Class C No. 2 Malcolm (10-2)

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

