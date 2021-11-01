Area volleyball: Monarchs fall in subdistrict final

Aquinas Catholic was the lone area volleyball team to reach a subdistrict final when it defeated Cross County in the Class D1-5 sub semis on Oct. 25.

The Monarchs advanced to face the top seed Nebraska Christian the next night and saw the year come to a close in straight sets. Aquinas ends the year 12-21 and improved its win total from last year by three.

Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas 25-19, 25-17, 25-22: Aquinas faced the task of taking down Class D-1 No. 4 to keep the season alive.

To begin the match, the Monarchs matched Nebraska Christian point for point up to a 14-14 tie. From there, the Eagles went on an 11-5 run to close the opening set and win 25-19.

The Eagles controlled play in the second set and took a 25-17 victory. In the third, Aquinas jumped out to a 5-1 lead and had a 12-8 advantage when Nebraska Christian called for a timeout. The Eagles came out of the break and won four of the next five for a 13-13 tie. That momentum allowed them to finish off a 25-22 third-set win.

"We knew going in it was going to be a tough team," Aquinas head coach Kelly Tvrdy said. "Nebraska Christian is really solid. They put up a good block. They're great hitters, and they just played together really well. We knew it was going to be tough to beat them on serving. I was really proud of our girls. We really fought hard to the end. We didn't give up. We kept fighting the whole time. It just didn't end up in our favor."

Nebraska Christian finished the match with 40 digs, 38 kills, 14 blocks and seven service aces. Tvrdy said the Eagles hit the lines more often than they showed on film, which became a difficult element to adjust to. She also added that the Monarchs struggled to find a way through and around the Nebraska Christian block.

"I was very proud of them. I told them right away that in the postseason, everything is 0-0. We worked for this moment, and if they went out there and played like it was their last, that we weren't guaranteed another game, and they did that both last night and tonight," she said. "They really showed up, they worked well together, they talked to each other and they really played as a team. Everything we worked on this season really seemed to come together these past two nights."

Aquinas def. Cross County 25-21, 25-23, 25-14: The three-seeded Monarchs bounced the No. 2 seed Cross County in straights on Oct. 25.

The Cougars recorded 29 kills, but Aquinas forced them into 33 attack errors and a negative hit percentage.

Cross County finished with more serving errors (three) than aces (two) and with just 48 digs.

"We played really well. All we worked on throughout the season started to come together," Tvrdy said. "We served well, received well, played defense well and hit really well."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

