Area volleyball: Scouts earn first win of season

David City earned its first win of the season Sept. 2 against Fillmore Central. The Scouts swept the Panthers in straight sets. They then split a pair of matches on Saturday.
East Butler lost both matches of its home triangular against Giltner and High Plains then went winless over the weekend.
Shelby-Rising City was swept at home by Cross County in straight sets.
David City def. Fillmore Central 25-10, 25-16, 25-16: The Scouts earned a convincing win on the road.
Emily Johnson led the team with 29 assists. Avery Couch had a team-high 14 kills and Neely Behrns finished with 12 kills and nine digs.
Lili Eickmerier was the leading defender for the Scouts with 14 digs to go along with five aces. Couch also contributed with five aces.
"We played pretty clean throughout the entire game," David City head coach Tali Reeves said. "The girls served tough with 13 aces on the night. We had some great swings and hit a high percentage as a team. Emily Johnson did a nice job getting the ball to her hitters and putting them in a good position."
David City def. Fort Calhoun 25-20, 25-11: Emily Johnson had 17 assists to set up an offense that included seven kills for Avery Couch and six by Neely Behrns. Couch and Lili Eickmeier both had five digs.
LVSS def. David City 25-20, 22-25, 25-14: Johnson had 18 assists and 13 digs, Couch and Behrns had nine kills apiece and Eickmeier had 17 digs.
Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City 25-21, 25-9, 25-19: The Huskies struggled to find a rhythm in attack and finished the match hitting negative due to 24 errors. Cross County also racked up 14 aces and had seven fewer receiving errors.
"I was really pleased with how we competed in the first and third sets," Huskies head coach Sean Wickham said. "Our passing game broke down in the second set and the score reflected that. When we stayed in system, we played very well. We need to find a way to maintain that consistency throughout the match. We will get better as the season progresses."
Giltner def. East Butler 25-16, 23-25, 15-9: Stats for this match are not yet available.
High Plains def. East Butler 25-11, 25-17: East Butler committed 11 attack errors and had just six kills. High Plains racked up 11 aces. Strong defensive performances were turned in by Kate Rathjen, Nicole Buresh and Allie Rigatuso. Rathjen had 15 digs, Buresh 13 and Rigatuso 10.
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler 25-23, 25-23: Stats for this match are not yet available.
NE City Lourdes def. East Butler 25-17, 25-22: Stats for this match are not yet available.
Editor's note: For results from earlier in the week see a story on our website: TheBanner-Press.com.
