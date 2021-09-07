Area volleyball: Scouts earn first win of season

David City earned its first win of the season Sept. 2 against Fillmore Central. The Scouts swept the Panthers in straight sets. They then split a pair of matches on Saturday.

East Butler lost both matches of its home triangular against Giltner and High Plains then went winless over the weekend.

Shelby-Rising City was swept at home by Cross County in straight sets.

David City def. Fillmore Central 25-10, 25-16, 25-16: The Scouts earned a convincing win on the road.

Emily Johnson led the team with 29 assists. Avery Couch had a team-high 14 kills and Neely Behrns finished with 12 kills and nine digs.

Lili Eickmerier was the leading defender for the Scouts with 14 digs to go along with five aces. Couch also contributed with five aces.

"We played pretty clean throughout the entire game," David City head coach Tali Reeves said. "The girls served tough with 13 aces on the night. We had some great swings and hit a high percentage as a team. Emily Johnson did a nice job getting the ball to her hitters and putting them in a good position."