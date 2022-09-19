Area volleyball: Scouts, Huskies off to winning starts

David City and Shelby-Rising City entered Tuesday's matches with winning records. The Scouts are 5-4 with half of their losses coming to Class B competition.

The Huskies entered Tuesday's triangular having won seven of its last eight matches. Their only losses were to Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend, 10-1 Cross County and to 8-3 Riverside.

Aquinas Catholic was 3-6 with two defeats coming against ranked opponents. East Butler was 8-10 following Saturday's Cross County Invite.

All four teams were in action Tuesday. David City hosted Cross County and Aquinas was at Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. Shelby-Rising City battled Nebraska Lutheran and Class D-1 No. 5 BDS in a triangular and East Butler hosted Meridian.

David City (5-4): The Scouts had a week off in between matches, splitting a triangular on Sept. 13. It swept Milford 25-16 and 25-21 thanks to nine kills and three blocks from Avery Couch.

Kambri Andel recorded 15 assists and Addison Kuhlman dug 10 balls. Jaiden Ray, Kaydance Smith and Kamryn Behrns served two aces each.

Malcolm, ranked No. 8, ended David City's four-game winning streak winning in three sets 20-25, 25-10, 25-11. The Clippers were led by Diamond Sedlak and Halle Dolliver as they combined for 29 kills. David City finished with 17 kills.

Behrns spiked six kills to lead the Scouts. Couch posted four and sophomore Hailey Glodowski ended with three. Andel assisted 10 kills.

Defensively, Kuhlman dug 11 balls and Smith recorded eight. Behrns produced seven digs.

Couch and Behrns are leading the Scouts attack with 69 and 56 kills, respectively. Andel's 108 assists is the most on the team with Smith second with 78.

Kuhlman leads the team with 68 digs and 16 service aces. Behrns is second on the Scouts with 64 digs. Andel posted 54 digs and 13 aces.

SRC (8-3): The Huskies played one match last week, a straight-set win over Crossroads Conference foe Hampton 25-12, 25-23, 25-13.

Liberty Baker led Shelby-Rising City with 10 kills. Ava Larmon produced nine kills as Taya Pinneo set up 20 kills. Baker and Larmon each served three aces.

Baker also led the defensive efforts with nine digs. Pinneo, Alex Larmon, Brooklynn Baker and Kaylei Perry dig six shots each.

On the season, Ava leads the Huskies with 91 kills. Liberty is second with 68 kills and Zoey Walker recorded 41. Pinneo comprised 198 of the team's 228 assists.

Through 11 matches, SRC has served 105 aces. Liberty sets the pace with 29 aces and Ava is second with 22. Angel Barnes (18), Pinneo (14) and Walker (13) all served double-figure aces.

The Huskies featured balanced production defensively as five have recorded at least 40 digs. Alex is the top digger with 71 with Liberty one dig behind her. Ava is third with 68 digs, Pinneo posted 55 and Brooklynn recorded 43.

Aquinas (3-6): The Monarchs played one match last week, hosting Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday. Scotus emerged as the winner 25-20, 20-25, 25-9, 25-14.

Aquinas has lost to ranked teams in Class D-1 No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia and C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic. It lost to 7-4 West Point GACC and twice to 10-4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

After Tuesday's match, the Monarchs will host East Butler and Friend for a triangular before competing in Saturday's David City Invite.

East Butler (8-10): East Butler is tied with Alma for the most matches played among D-1 teams entering Tuesday.

The Tigers played seven matches last week posting a 3-4 record. They earned wins over Raymond Central, Mead and Nebraska Lutheran. East Butler lost to Yutan, High Plains, Cross County and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Katie Haney and Carynn Bongers lead the Tigers attack with 120 and 109 kills, respectively. Madison DeWitt has chipped in with 68 kills. Junior Sydney Pernicek tallied 300 assists.

East Butler served 135 aces so far. Bongers leads the team with 30 aces. Pernicek (25), Kate Rathjen (24) and DeWitt (22) have also served at least 20 aces.

Rathjen is the top digger with 206 digs. Pernicek tallied the second-most digs with 134. DeWitt and Haney recorded 128 and 121 digs, respectively.