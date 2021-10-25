Area volleyball: Teams conclude regular season, prepare for postseason

The final week of the volleyball regular season has come and gone. David City, Shelby-Rising City and East Butler concluded conference tournaments last week ahead of subdistrict play on Monday.

David City earned sixth-place in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament when it went 2-2 in four matches. East Butler and Shelby-Rising City won respective consolation match in the Crossroads Conference tournament.

David City def. Centennial 20-25, 25-14, 25-23: The Scouts opened Thursday's SNC tournament consolation round with a comeback win against Centennial.

Avery Couch (16 kills) and Neely Behrns (14 kills) combined for 30 of David City's 40 kills as Emily Johnson recorded 35 assists.

Defensively, Lili Eickmeier posted a match-high 13 digs and Behrns had eight digs and four blocks. Couch and Kaidence Morlan blocked three shots apiece and David City ended with 12 blocks.

Milford def. David City 22-25, 25-17, 25-12: In the fifth-place match, David City was on the wrong side of a three-set match when the Eagles fought back from an opening set loss.

Behrns led the offensive attack for David City with 15 kills as Couch contributed with eight of her own. Johnson assisted 22 points for the Scouts.

Addison Kuhlman served two aces, and Keetyn Valentine and Couch stuffed one shot each.

For the second straight match, Eickmeier dug the most shots on the squad with 11. Behrns chipped in with seven digs and Kuhlman capped the match with six.

David City concluded the regular season 15-13. The Scouts played against Class C-1 No. 9 Scotus Central Catholic Monday at Lakeview High School in Columbus in the Class C1-8 subdistrict tournament.

Exeter-Milligan def. Shelby-Rising City 24-26, 25-23, 25-10, 25-8: The Huskies challenged the 10th-ranked team in Class D-2 in the first two sets on Oct. 20, but Exeter-Milligan was too much in the final two sets with 48 kills and 15 service aces for the match.

Ava Larmon led Shelby-Rising City with 11 kills and Liberty Baker recorded the second-most with eight. Taya Pinneo was the primary setter and put up 21 assists.

Kaylei Perry, Jenna Potter, Emily Willis and Alex Larmon each served up an ace.

Ava dug a dozen shots to lead SRC, and Perry contributed with 11 digs. Willis added eight digs and Baker, Pinneo and Alex had six apiece as the team finished with 56 for the match.

SRC completed the regular season 11-18 and won five of its final eight matches. The Huskies faced Fullerton in the Class C2-7 subdistrict tournament Monday at Norfolk Catholic.

Shelby-Rising City def. Giltner 25-17, 25-15: The Huskies won their Crossroads Conference tournament consolation match on Oct. 19 against Giltner.

Ava Larmon led SRC with seven kills as Baker recorded six and Walker five. The team generated 21 kills to go with 10 service aces. Pinneo served four aces, Walker recorded three, Ava had a pair and Baker ended with one. In addition to the aces, Pinneo recorded 19 assists.

Shelby-Rising City dug 34 shots as Willis led the team with eight. In total, eight Huskies recorded at least three digs.

"We played well against Giltner," SRC head coach Sean Wickham said. "We served well throughout the match. It was a good end to the CRC tournament."

East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-18, 25-19: The Tigers completed their regular season win a straight-set win over Nebraska Lutheran on Oct. 20 in a Crossroads Conference tournament consolation game.

East Butler limited the Knights to just nine kills and a negative hit percentage.

Katie Haney led the Tigers with six kills and three service aces while Carynn Bongers and Allie Rigatuso had four each. Madison DeWitt recorded three kills and two aces, and Sydney Pernicek set up 14 East Butler kills.

DeWitt led the defense with 12 digs. Haney and Pernicek dug four shots apiece. Rigatuso tallied a match-high three blocks while Bongers stuffed two shots.

"We got off to a slow start, but once the girls settled down, things started to click," Tigers acting head coach Brian Hermelbracht said. "The back row continues to do a good job getting the ball up to Syd and the front row is doing a great job attacking everything. Carynn has really stepped up her game toward the end of the season, and that is a big reason for our success lately."

East Butler ended the regular season with wins in six of its final 10 matches for a record of 9-20 overall. The Tigers faced Twin River Monday in the first round of the Class D1-5 subdistrict tournament at Nebraska Christian.

"The girls are playing some of their best ball right now," Hermelbracht said. "We are going to one of the toughest subdistricts in the area, but we are feeling pretty confident in our abilities."

David City def. Fillmore Central 25-23, 25-13: The Scouts won their first-round match of the SNC tournament on Oct. 18 against Fillmore Central.

David City overpowered the Panthers with 31 kills and18 from Behrns. Johnson totaled 29 assists and two service aces for the Scouts while Couch chipped in with six kills.

Eickmeier posted five digs and three aces. Four Scouts each recorded four digs.

Thayer Central def. David City 25-15, 23-25, 25-18: David City pushed Class C-2 No. 10 Thayer Central to a third set, but it was the Titans' defense that was the difference with 53 digs compared to the Scouts' 38.

Behrns led all players with 17 kills to set the school record for most kills in a single season. Couch contributed with eight kills and Johnson assisted 26 points for the Scouts. Eickmeier had three assists and three service aces.

Defensively, Behrns and Kuhlman tallied nine digs each and Johnson had six.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

