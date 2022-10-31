Area volleyball: Tigers fall in subdistrict final, SRC defeats Aquinas

East Butler reached its first subdistrict final in seven years on Oct. 25. After defeating Cedar Bluffs in straight sets on Oct. 25 in the Class D1-2 subdistrict semifinals, the Tigers squared off against Elmwood-Murdock in the final.

The Knights swept East Butler 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 behind 10 more kills, three more aces and one more dig.

Carynn Bongers spiked nine kills, blocked three shots and served two aces against Elmwood-Murdock, the most on the team. Fellow senior Katie Haney contributed with eight kills and nine digs.

Kate Rathjen dug 14 balls. Madison DeWitt finished with nine digs and Lindsay Prochaska posted eight digs and two blocks. Along with eight digs, Sydney Pernicek tallied 21 assists.

Elmwood-Murdock junior Jordan Vogler, who ranked seven in the state in kills, recorded 17 in the victory.

"We knew she (Vogler) was going to get the ball. I thought we had a good game plan in place defensively. To their credit, we just couldn't stay consistent on offense," East Butler head coach Brian Hermelbracht said. "We struggled with our serve, something we have been pretty consistent with all year. Overall, I thought we played well but not good enough to win that night."

In the subdistrict semifinals, East Butler swept the Wildcats 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 behind Haney's 11 kills. The Tigers finished with 25 kills as a team as Bonger posted seven.

Behind the service line, they ended with nine aces behind three from DeWitt and two from Bongers and Rathjen.

Pernicek assisted 19 kills and Rathjen dug nine of the team's 22 balls. DeWitt and Pernicek produced four digs each.

East Butler finished the season 15-17, a five-win improvement from last year. The Tigers saw seniors Kaleen Zak, Prochaska, Haley Klement, Haney, Bongers and Rathjen play their final varsity volleyball matches.

Haney and Bongers led the team with 215 and 199 kills, respectively. Bongers served the most aces with 52. Rathjen dug 381 balls this year, the most in a single season in school history.

"I can't say enough good things about this team. They came to work every day with intentions of getting better with great senior leadership. This was a great group of girls that got along on and off the court," Hermelbracht said. "We were an unselfish team that just wanted to win. Obviously, there are a couple games that we would like to have back, but overall I am happy with the progress the team made this year.

"We became a team that you had to prepare for. You couldn't overlook us because we had enough weapons to beat a lot of teams. The thing I enjoyed most this year was watching their confidence grow every day. There wasn't a team they were afraid of. We felt we matched up and could play with every team."

Shelby-Rising City (21-10): The Huskies defeated Aquinas Catholic in the first round of the Class C2-7 subdistrict tournament on Oct. 24 at Cross County.

The Huskies defeated the Monarchs 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10 to advance to the subdistrict semifinals. Ava Larmon led the way with 19 kills and Liberty Baker finished with 11 kills and four aces. Angel Barnes served seven aces to lead all players.

Alex Larmon led SRC in digs with 15. Taya Pinneo contributed with nine to go with 36 assists. Zoey Walker posted eight digs and three blocks. Baker also stuffed three balls.

In the subdistrict semifinals, Shelby-Rising City lost in straight sets to eventual state qualifier Cross County 23-25, 17-25, 11-25, ending its season at 21-10.

The Huskies graduate four seniors in Baker, Walker, Barnes and Jenna Potter. Baker and Walker placed second and third on the team in kills with 201 and 164, respectively. Baker served the most aces with 67 as Barnes served 37 and Walker tallied 32.

Aquinas Catholic (9-22): The Monarchs' loss to SRC ended their season at 9-22.

Aquinas' best wins of the season came in the middle of the year, defeating Shelby-Rising City in three sets on Sept. 24 in the David City Invite. The following week, it defeated Elmwood-Murdock in the Clarkson/Leigh Invite. The Knights advanced to a district final.

The Monarchs graduate six seniors in Allisen Jelinek, Natalie Kovar, Ava Hilger, Delayne Adamy, Mara Yindrick and Toni Wachal.