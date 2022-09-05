Area volleyball: Tigers nearly upset Sacred Heart, Aquinas and SRC win first matches

East Butler nearly upset Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday's Weeping Water Invite. The Irish pulled out the victory in three sets 26-24, 22-25 and 25-12.

In the match, East Butler's Carynn Bongers recorded six kills and Madison DeWitt posted five. Lindsay Prochaska served four aces.

Defensively, Sydney Pernicek dug 15 shots, Katie Haney tallied a dozen and Kate Rathjen ended the match with 11. The Tigers dug 48 shots in the match.

On Saturday, East Butler went 2-2 with wins over Omaha Brownell Talbot and Wilber-Clatonia. Its other loss was against Yutan in three sets.

On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to the High Plains triangular for a pair of Crossroads Conference matches. East Butler fell to High Plains in straight sets, but bounced back with a three-set win over Giltner.

East Butler split another triangular on Aug. 30, hosting Hampton and McCool Junction. The Hawks bested the Tigers in three sets while they defeated the Mustangs in straight sets.

East Butler's nine matches played is tied for the most of any Class D-1 team. Nebraska Christian has also played nine matches entering Tuesday's matches.

Bongers and Haney are the top two kill leaders for East Butler with 59 and 58, respectively. Pernicek has recorded 147 assists to go with 69 digs and 14 aces.

Bongers also leads the team in service aces with 16 as DeWitt has 14 and Haney has 11. Rathjen is the Tigers' top digs leader with 91.

East Butler played at David City on Tuesday and it'll host Palmer on Thursday.

David City def. Fillmore Central 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16 (Thursday): The Scouts spiked 44 kills in the four-set win. Avery Couch led the way with 14 kills to go with four blocks. Kamryn Behrns and Hailey Glodowski produced nine and eight kills, respectively.

The Scouts served 13 aces. Addison Kuhlman had four to pace the team. Behrns served three aces while Couch and Kaydance Smith had two each.

Kambri Andel assisted 26 points and Smith finished with 12 assists. The duo also recorded 10 digs each as David City finished with 59 for the match.

The Scouts were 2-3 entering Tuesday's match versus East Butler. It'll be at Raymond Central on Thursday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas 24-26, 19-25, 16-25 (Thursday): The Bulldogs recorded 42 kills and 66 digs to control Thursday's match. Alexis Groteluschen had 16 kills on 28 attempts for a .429 hit percentage. Abilyn Schneider recorded 35 of the team's 41 assists.

Defensively, HLHF had three players record double-figure digs in Addison Groene (20), Alisha Dahlberg (15) and Ashley Pfeifer (10).

Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City 16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-25 (Thursday): Shelby-Rising City was marred with errors in Thursday's loss to Cross County as it committed 25 attack errors to go with 27 kills.

Ava Larmon led the Huskies with 16 kills and 12 digs. Liberty Baker dug 14 shots for the most on the team. Taya Pinneo assisted 22 kills and SRC served five aces.

Aquinas def. Friend 25-18, 25-8, 25-19 (Aug. 30): The Monarchs secured their first win of the season on Aug. 30.

They limited Friend to just 10 kills and a .179 hit percentage. Aquinas Catholic tallied 28 kills with a .155 hit percentage and served 11 aces.

Aquinas is 1-4 and it'll compete in Saturday's Friend Invite.

Shelby-Rising City def. Madison 29-27, 25-14 (Aug. 30): Shelby-Rising City opened the season with a straight sets over Madison.

The Huskies finished with 19 kills, 10 more than Madison. Larmon's nine kills matched the Dragons' team total. The junior also served six of the team's 14 aces.

North Bend def. Shelby-Rising City 25-12, 25-16 (Aug. 30): SRC lost the second game of its home triangular to Class C-1 No. 8 North Bend.

Larmon ended with half of the Huskies' dozen kills. SRC only served one ace in the match as Pinneo recorded 10 assists. Defensively, SRC dug 21 shots.

The Huskies were 1-2 entering Tuesday's Tekamah-Herman triangular. It'll be at Lincoln Parkview on Thursday for another triangular.