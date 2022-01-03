Area wrestling: Monarchs win Wood River duals, Tigers and Huskies compete in invites

Aquinas Catholic competed in its first duals tournament of the season on Dec. 30, and like every other event this season, rose to the top of the team standings. Five Monarchs won gold medals.

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City also returned to action following a week off. On Dec. 29, East Butler competed in the Fillmore Central Invite. The Huskies hosted a home tournament on New Year's Eve.

Wood River Duals

The Monarchs claimed first in the Wood River holiday duals. Aquinas went 5-0 and improved its dual record to 8-0 on the season.

Half of Aquinas' lineup went 5-0 including Zander and Jakob Kavan, Colin Hough, Christopher Nickolite, Michael Andel, Paul Buresh and Reilly Miller. Hunter Vandenberg and Calib Svoboda went 4-1, Grady Romshek, Jacob Moravec and Kelby Coufal finished 3-2 and Hunter Stutzman and Marcus Eickmeier ended the day 2-3.

In the first dual, the Monarchs defeated Scotus Central Catholic for the second time in two weeks by a 74-3 final. Aquinas was awarded 10 wins by forfeit. Coufal won by 7-0 decision, Vandenberg pinned Shamrock Rudy Brunkhorst and Nickolite secured a tech fall win of 17-0.

Aquinas kept the domination going over Syracuse 72-6. In the 220-pound match, Miller pinned Treyton Jones in 26 seconds, and Romshek defeated Carter Wander by fall at 38 seconds in the 106-pound dual.

Aquinas defeated Amherst, eighth at state last season, in the third dual. Buresh recorded the fastest pin of the season in 11 seconds against Garrett Kissinger. Zander and Jakob pinned their opponent in 50 and 53 seconds, respectively.

In the semifinals, the Monarchs bested Raymond Central 57-19. Vandenberg tied Hough for the second-quickest pin of the season with a time of 16 seconds against Travis Nelson. Zander, Jakob, Andel, Buresh, Miller and Svoboda joined Vandenberg with first-period falls.

Class B's Broken Bow, sixth place at state last season, was the opposition in the championship dual. After the five matches, Aquinas held a 15-7 lead. The Monarchs outscored the Indians 33-9 the rest of the way to claim the title.

Aquinas defeated four of Broken Bow's seven returning state qualifiers. Zander defeated Wilson Cucul Tzin by a 4-2 decision, Vandenberg pinned Connor Wells at 3:23, Andel beat Max Denson with a fall at 3:12 and Miller won by a 6-2 decision against Keifer Anderson.

Fillmore Central Invite

The Tigers had three wrestlers, Reece Kocian, Lane Bohac and Trevin Brecka take the top spot on the medal stand.

Bohac won his third tournament of the season while Kocian claimed his second gold. After two silvers and one bronze, Brecka won his first invite of the season.

Kocian won his three prelim matches by fall. He defeated Axtell's Ashton Kring in 45 seconds and Wahoo Neumann's Mitchell Hubert in 48 seconds. In the semifinals, he defeated Rowan Jarosik from South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 by a 4-0 decision. He recorded a takedown in the first and second period. In the finals, Kocian claimed the title by injury with six seconds remaining in the bout. He led the match 6-1 before it was called as he improved his record to 14-2.

After receiving a first-round bye, Bohac cruised to the championship match with three first-period pins. In overtime of the final, Bohac recorded a takedown with 19 seconds left to claim the 120-pound gold and keep his perfect record intact. He's now 16-0.

In the 160-pound tournament, Brecka won four matches after receiving a first round bye. He recorded his third pin of the season in under 30 seconds as he defeated Axtell's Caleb Kindschuh in 29 seconds then pinned York's Dylan Bower at 3:34 to advance to the title match. Brecka defeated Palmyra's returning state qualifier Dedrick Dowding by a 5-1 decision for gold. He recorded a takedown in the first and third period and an escape in the third. He improved his record to 15-3 on the season.

East Butler finished the tournament in fifth place with 137 points, 18 behind co-winners Wahoo Neumann and Fillmore Central.

SRC Invite

Collin Vrbka, Grady Belt, Landon Sliva and Justin Knoll placed in the top three of their respective weight classes.

Vrbka won his second tournament of the season in the 195-pound weight class. He won four of his five matches by fall, including a 35-second fall in the fourth round against Logan View's Eric Vogel. It was his quickest pin of the season. In the championship match, he defeated West Point GACC's James Rolf by a 5-2 decision to win the gold. After a scoreless first period, Vrbka recorded a three-point nearfall in the second and a reversal in the third. He entered the new year with a 14-4 record.

Belt was unable to defend his SRC Invite when he came up just short in teh title match. He entered the championship match with two wins by fall, one by injury and one by major decision. In the final, Belt fell to Plainview's Tanner Frahm by a 4-3 decision. Belt entered the final period with a 2-1 lead thanks to a takedown. However, Frahm recorded a nearfall with 1:17 remaining. Belt escaped to pull within one, but Frahm held on for the win, dropping Belt's record to 17-2.

Knoll and Sliva won bronze medals. Knoll defeated Crete's Conner Lomax by fall at 2:45 in the third place match to cap off a 3-1 day. Sliva went 2-2 and earned bronze with a nearfall in the second and a takedown in the third of the third-place match.

The Huskies finished in sixth place with 92 points. It's their best finish in a tournament this season.

