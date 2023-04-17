Shelby-Rising City track and field competed in the High Plains Invite on April 12 at Osceola. The girls team took home another meet title, finishing as the runner-up with 124.33 points. They finished less than two points behind Nebraska Christian for the title.

Ava Larmon led the Huskies with two gold medals and one silver. Liberty Baker earned the medal collection. On the boys team, Logan Lindsley, Isaac Whitmore and the boys 1600 relay team won gold as they finished fifth in the team standings.

Larmon won the 400-meter dash and the shot put and finished second in the discus. The junior beat out sister Alex Larmon by 0.17 seconds in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 4.12 seconds.

In the throwing events, Ava won the shot put with a mark of 34 feet, 6 inches. She recorded the second-longest discus throw at 103 feet, finishing only behind Cross County's Lilly Peterson who posted a mark of 109-7.5.

Baker won another gold medal in the 100 hurdles clocking in at 14.58 seconds. She was the runner-up in the long jump at 16-3 and she earned bronze in the 100 at 12.51 seconds, finishing 0.27 seconds back of Osceola's Rori Wieseman.

Whitmore finished ahead of the pack in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.48 seconds, winning by nearly 2 seconds. He placed second in the 300 hurdles crossing the line at 45.47 seconds. Jackson Lindburg of Cross County won the race at 45.11 seconds.

Lindsley ran the 400 in 54.08 seconds, finishing 0.59 seconds ahead of runner-up Isaac Beiermann of Nebraska Lutheran. The freshman also medaled in the 800 with a fourth-place time of 2:15.65.

Lindsley anchored the winning 1600 relay team as Whitmore, Gabe Dutton-Mofford and Payton Sliva combined for a gold medal time of 3:46.89.

Angel Barnes earned silver in the 3200 with a time of 13:53.52. Taya Pinneo and Barnes finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 1600. Pinneo recorded a time of 6:16.18 with Barnes finishing in 6:17.02.

All three SRC girls relay teams took home silver medals. Baker, Kadence Calahan, Kaylei Perry and Danica Watts completed the 400 relay in 53.03 seconds. Alex, Ava, Calahan and Perry posted a 1600 relay time of 4:31.98 and Ellie Frederick, Barnes, Pinneo and Zoey Walker finished the 3200 relay in 11:25.36.

In the field, Watts and Rylie Carter combined for three bronze medals. Watts medaled in both the long and triple jumps, recording a long jump of 15-11.75 and a triple jump of 33-11.25. Carter medaled in the shot put with a toss of 30-9.

Tanner Nekl brought home the only bronze medal for the boys after recording a triple jump of 38-11. Payton Sliva placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.39 seconds.

Nekl and Sliva earned a medal alongside Lindsley and Dutton-Mofford in the 400 relay with a time of 46.85 seconds, good for fourth.

Kaylei Perry and Alexis Wetjen rounded out the girl medalists for SRC. Perry sprinted to a medal in the 200 with a fourth-place time of 28.06 seconds. Wetjen placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-6.

Dutton-Mofford won a pair of fifth place medals in the 400 and 800. He recorded a 400 time of 56.16 seconds and an 800 time of 2:17.67. Kenny Pearson medaled in the 110 hurdles, placing sixth at 20.39 seconds.

Shelby-Rising City competed at Tuesday's Doniphan-Trumbull Invite. The Huskies' next meet is Thursday at the Twin River Invite.