David City senior Avery Couch will continue her volleyball career at Northeast Community College, signing with the school on Feb. 24.

Couch said she received interest to play volleyball and track and field at the next level, but she said the fit at Northeast was too good to pass up.

"When I went on Northeast's campus, it was just so beautiful there. I loved their coach. I loved their program and I loved how the dorms were set up," Couch said. "I loved everything about it. I'm so grateful for the scholarship they gave me and just kind of everything fell into place."

Couch was a four-year varsity letterwinner. She recorded 69 kills as a freshman and 115 as a sophomore.

The middle hitter made her biggest jump as a junior with 283 kills, a .288 hit percentage and 47 blocks. Couch capped her senior season with 279 kills, a .307 hit percentage and career-high 62 blocks, matching her sophomore total.

"As a freshman, she came in. She was a little nervous, little scared like most freshmen," Scouts head coach Tali Reeves said. "By her senior year, junior year, she's our go-to player. She's put the team on her back and she's done some incredible things for us."

Couch said the big jump heading into her junior season coincided with her playing club volleyball and getting into the weight room.

"I feel I maybe wasn't super strong my sophomore and freshman year," she said. "As the transition from the summer, I really got into the weight room and get stronger as an athlete all across the board whether it was for volleyball, basketball and track. I really wanted to focus on key details like really working on my vertical, working on jumping, blocking and all that kind of stuff."

As a freshman, Couch stepped right into the varsity lineup with talented players like Lauren Vandenberg, Maya Couch and Neely Behrns playing alongside her.

The senior said it was a bit intimidating at first as she was trying to play mistake-free.

"If you make a mistake, that it's just a mistake but obviously you're a freshman and that's kind of hard to let go, but as the years went on I started playing for my team and just kind of realizing this is the game I love and I just want to keep playing and do whatever I can to get better for me and for my team," Avery said.

Avery stepped in as the focal point of the Scouts attack this season following the graduation of a big senior class. As one of just three seniors on a roster featuring mostly freshmen and sophomores, the senior stepped up as a leader.

"Stepping into that leadership role was intimidating just because I've always been a perfectionist. I've always been like I need this done right away or else like things will go bad," Avery said. "I also realized that you're never going to get perfection and you're not going to reach perfection. You can only strive for it, but you're not going to get it. I felt like letting them know that ... you got to help your teammates out, but it's not going to be perfect every time."

David City posted their third straight winning season in the fall, finishing the year 16-14. The Scouts won one more game this season compared to 2021. As a sophomore, they went 21-9 for their most wins in a season in at least 16 years.

"I felt like this whole team I think we realized that we weren't going to be perfect this year, but as long as we tried our best, be 100% that's all we can do," Avery said. "I was so proud with how did this year. We definitely grew as a team and as the season went on, I saw growth and I was so proud of the girls."

Reeves said Avery, standing tall at 6-1, has all the tools to be successful playing college volleyball.

"She's tall and lanky, which helps her but she's also very quick side-to-side. She can jump, she has great jumping ability," Reeves said. "She has that killer instinct. She wants to go out there and do the best she can and put the ball away for her team."

Avery said she's most proud of her work ethic and how she gave everything she had during her four years playing at David City.

"I gave 100% each practice, each game and every game, win or lose, I walked out of the game or practice knowing I gave 110%. I'm also proud of the growth I've made from my freshman year to my senior year. I've just grown as a player. I became more confident as a hitter, as a blocker," Avery said. "Even senior year, I had to transition to play back row and that was really intimidating because I had never played back row ever, but I felt like I had to step into the role. There was no complaining. You just stepped into it and kind of do it.."